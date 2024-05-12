Right-handed reliever Nate Snead limited Vanderbilt in his 4.1 inning on the mound, striking out four while allowing four hits and no runs. Tennessee pitchers stranded 10 Commodores runners.

Commodores (34-18, 12-15) starting pitcher J.D. Thompson tossed nine strikeouts while allowing just two hits in 6.0 innings of work.

When Tennessee (42-10, 19-8 SEC) did get runners on base, it was unable to take advantage, stranding seven.

The top of Tennessee's order, which was key in beating Vanderbilt in the previous two games, combined to go 0-and-11 at the plate. Fifth in the order, Dylan Dreiling recorded all three of the Vols' hits.

The No. 1 Vols, who beat the Commodores to claim its eighth-straight series in Game 2, totaled just three hits and squandered a number of opportunities with base runners to drop Game 3 to the Commodores, 3-0 at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

Timely hitting won Tennessee its series against Vanderbilt Saturday, but it couldn't replicate that success on Sunday.

Vanderbilt flipped the script in the bottom of the first.

After falling behind Tennessee earl in each of the first two games of the series, Alan Espinal paid off a base-runner with a two-run home run to right field to put the Commodores up 2-0.

Jonathan Vastine added to the lead with a single that dropped into shallow right that scored Camden Kozeal in the second.

Nate Snead, who came in relief of Zander Sechrist to begin the third, gave up a double in the frame but stranded the runner with his first strikeout to hold Vanderbilt scoreless for the first time.

Snead found himself in trouble in the fourth after giving up a couple of infield singles. A walk loaded the bases with two outs but Snead managed to escape the jam with a ground out at first to keep the Vols within striking distance.

Looking to respond at the plate, Tennessee didn't need a hit to get a pair of runners on with no outs in the fifth after Hunter Ensley drew a lead off walk and Dean Curley wore a pitch.

Three-straight outs, though followed and stranded both runners and left the Vols empty-handed again.

Tennessee threatened again in the seventh, starting with a Dylan Dreiling single up the middle and a hit by pitch that posted two runners, but in a familiar twist, the Vols had nothing to show for it.

Vanderbilt looked in position to add some insurance in the eighth, getting two runners on, but Kirby Connell came out of the bullpen and stranded both there as the Vols headed to the ninth and down to their last three outs.

Dreiling singled through the left side for this third hit with one out but a fielder's choice and strikeout ended any chance Tennessee had at rallying.