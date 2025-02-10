Lady Vols make jump to highest spot yet in AP Poll post UConn win, LSU loss

This is a four-spot jump and ties for the highest AP Poll ranking for the Lady Vols this season.

Tennessee has gone from No. 19 to No. 15 in the country.

After a week featuring a home win over No.5 UConn and narrow road loss at No. 6 LSU, the Lady Vols are on the move in the AP Poll.

Tennessee has been ranked since debuting in this season's polls on Dec. 9, 2024 at No. 19. The Lady Vols have climbed up as high as No. 15 and haven't dropped any further than No. 19 since entering.

However, Tennessee was not ranked to begin the season in Kim Caldwell's first year leading the program.

Now, the Lady Vols are the fifth-highest ranked SEC team in the poll behind Texas (No. 3), South Carolina (No. 4), LSU (No. 5) and Kentucky (No. 8).

This past week, Tennessee hosted UConn on Thursday night in an 80-76 win. This marked the second win over a team ranked in the AP Poll under Caldwell at the time of the meeting.

It also snapped the Lady Vols' four-game losing streak in the series against the Huskies and first victory since 2007. The rivalry was renewed in 2020 after taking a break following Tennessee's previous win, which featured a win for UConn in every game since it was reinstated.

Then, the Lady Vols turned their attention to another clash with LSU. After losing the first meeting at home at the buzzer, Tennessee once again took the Tigers down to the wire.

This time, LSU created enough separation in the final moments to win 82-77. The Lady Vols got starters Ruby Whitehorn, Zee Spearman, Jewel Spear and Talaysia Cooper to all contribute 15 or more points. However, Tennessee got just six points off the bench.

Next, the Lady Vols will host Auburn on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SECN+.

Then, Tennessee welcomes Ole Miss to town on Sunday. That game will begin at noon ET on SEC Network.