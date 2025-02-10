WATCH: What Tennessee baseball's stadium looks like ahead of 2025 season

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
Tennessee basketball keeps winning. Defense is a big reason why.
The Vols offer 2028 offensive lineman Carter Barrett as he prepares for her sophomore season.
Video of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes meeting with the media after beating Oklahoma.
Here is what the Tennessee head coach said after the Vols’ 70-52 road triumph over the Sooners on Saturday.
Tennessee went back on the road to face Oklahoma Saturday. Here's what happened.
