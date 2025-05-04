Tennessee baseball freshman walks off suspended Game 2 vs. Auburn

The best days at the plate, besides Newstrom who goes down as the walk-off hero, were from Hunter Ensley and Dalton Bargo . Ensley finished 4-for-6 with two RBI. Bargo had one hit and two RBI but his solo shot in the ninth was the reason the game ever got to extras.

Despite Tennessee's win, it wasn't a pretty showing. The Vols had two errors and left 13 runners on base throughout the game. 17 hits as a team were enough to push the game to the win column.

The No. 12 Vols' (37-10, 14-9 SEC) win tied up the series after the No. 10 Tigers (32-15, 12-11) handled the first game of the set.

With the double-header featuring nine innings of baseball in both games, there wasn't enough time to finish game two's extra innings before the weather hit again causing the suspension.

Due to inclement weather, the game was delayed and ultimately suspended to Sunday afternoon after it began on Saturday. The teams played a pair of games on Saturday after just a half inning of baseball was played on Friday.

In another game spanning the course of two days, Tennessee baseball used an extra-inning walk-off to even the series with Auburn .

Following him to start extras on Sunday was Liam Doyle . The typical game one starter pitched one inning on Friday before weather ruined his start. He went two innings without allowing a run.

Nate Snead came in to round out the day with a full inning pitched, one allowed hit which drove in Loy's earned run and no strikeouts. He threw one pitch in the top of the 10th before the game was suspended, though.

Out of the bullpen, Dylan Loy entered. To follow was possibly his finest outing of his career to date. The reliever went 3.2 innings while allowing one run on one hit and striking out three.

Getting the ball to start for Tennessee was Marcus Phillips . He went 4.1 innings while allowing five hits and three runs with only two earned. He struck out four, as well, before being pulled 85 pitches into his outing.

Tennessee got off to another shaky start. The Vols allowed two runs to cross in the first inning of work from Phillips off three hits. Both RBI were from singles.

Tennessee began to threaten in the bottom of the third. Manny Marin started the inning with a lead-off double and made his way to third off a wild pitch with one out. Dean Curley and Andrew Fischer both drew walks afterward to load the bases with just one down.

This led to a meeting at the mound. That didn't help, though, with Hunter Ensley ripping a deep single that saw him get thrown out while advancing to second. It scored Marin and Curley and advanced Fischer to third.

After two pitches both coming in as balls to Dalton Bargo, Auburn met at the mound again. This time, the Tigers' starter was pulled. The reliever walked Bargo but induced a fly-out by Levi Clark to end the frame.



In the top of the fourth, Auburn threatened again by loading the bases with just one out. However, a poorly executed bunt back to Phillips allowed him to cut the runner out at first. He used a strikeout to get out of the jam.

In the fifth, another run got aboard on a throwing error by Curley. Despite a solid throw, he stole second. On a throw that beat him to third, he managed to slide in safely there, as well.

With Loy on the mound at this point taking over for Phillips, he lost control of a pitch leading to the run scoring. This gave Auburn a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Tennessee used a Fischer double off the wall and Ensley single to put runners on the corners with one down. However, back-to-back strikeouts stranded both runners.

After Loy sat down the Tigers in order in the sixth, Cannon Peebles ripped a double off the wall with one out. Fans urged him to make the turn to third, but he was held up.

With two outs, Gavin Kilen singled to right. This time, Peebles was sent home but was gunned out by a few steps to end the inning with Tennessee still trailing by one.

After Loy retired the side in order in the seventh, Curley singled on the first pitch of the frame. Fischer ripped a single of his own to put runners on the corners with no outs. Auburn made a pitching change in response.

After Ensley was wrung up on a questionable strike call in a full count, Bargo flew out to left to send home the tying run. Auburn walked Clark to put two on with two outs and balked both into scoring position.

However, Reese Chapman went down looking to end the inning with the game still tied.

Following yet another dominant inning from Loy, Tennessee got a lead-off single by poked ball into the shift via Peebles. Marin bunted him to second to put him in scoring position for the top of the order with one out.

In response, Kilen took strike three looking and Curley walked. Before facing Fischer, it was another Auburn pitching change. Both runners were ultimately left on base after a strikeout.

After allowing a lead-off double to begin the ninth, Loy's day was finalized. This made way for Snead to enter in an attempt to work his way out of the jam. However, on a hit-and-run single that dropped into right, Auburn took the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, hot-handed Ensley struck out. However, Bargo drilled a ball into the porches in left field just seconds before rain started hammering Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

This tied the game with one out in the ninth. However, both Clark and Chapman struck out to send it to extras.

One pitch into the inning, the game was delayed and suspended into the next day.

Replacing Snead was Doyle after just one inning of work on Friday. He walked the first batter but drew a weak grounder and a pair of strikeouts to work out of the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th, Tennessee got the winning run aboard after Marin was hit by a pitch. Kilen singled to left but Marin was sent to third and thrown out by a good bit. Kilen made his way to second with two outs. Curley grounded out to end the inning.

Doyle returned in the 11th. With runners on the corners, two outs and two strikes, Bristol Carter attempted to steal home. He didn't get particularly close with Doyle tagging him out. The pair exchanged words with the benches nearly clearing as a result.

Tennessee opened the bottom of the 11th with back-to-back singles from Fischer and Ensley. Bargo then bunted them both over. Clark was then intentionally walked to load the bases for pinch-hitting Newstrom.

He put the ball past the diving shortstop to walk it off.