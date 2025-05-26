Tennessee baseball hosting former national champion pitcher in regional

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee and Wake Forest are not guaranteed to meet, but are on a collision course. The Vols will host Miami (OH) while the Demon Deacons face Cincinatti in the opening games. The winners and losers of those matchups will meet the following day.

Matthew Dallas , a former Vols pitcher, is now a member of Wake Forest . The Demon Deacons are slated to head to the Knoxville Regional, sending Dallas back to his former school.

A familiar face will be returning to town when Tennessee baseball hosts the 2025 Knoxville Regional.

Dallas played his true freshman season at Tennessee in 2024 before entering the transfer portal. He was a member of the pitching staff that claimed the SEC regular season and tournament titles and won the national championship.

With the Vols, Dallas posted a 4.76 ERA and 1-0 record in 15 appearances and two starts. Opponents hit just .180 off of him.

He did not pitch in the NCAA Tournament, though, with his final outing in orange coming against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament. Dallas went one inning two hits and three earned runs.

He was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

With Wake Forest, Dallas has appeared in 13 games and pitched 53 innings. In this time, he has allowed 52 hits and 30 earned runs for an ERA of 5.09. He is 4-1 on the year spending time as both a starter and reliever.

Dallas is from Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tennessee. As a senior, he posted an ERA of 0.80 in 52.2 innings while striking out 102 batters. He started the gold medal game for Team USA 18u in 2022, going 3.1 innings and allowing just one run.

He was ranked as the No. 97 player in the class and No. 3 player out of Tennessee. He also played high school basketball.

He says he initially chose the Vols due to 'the pitching staff and how the program is trending.'