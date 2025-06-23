Tennessee baseball juco commit wins national player of the year honor

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Myatt won the triple-crown at the plate this past year, leading to attention across the NCAA Division I landscape. He ultimately picked the Vols over LSU and Texas A&M .

Out of near-by Walters State , utility player Tyler Myatt has been named the NJCAA Baseball D1 Player of the Year.

One of Tennessee baseball's top commitments this off-season continues to reel in awards for his year at the juco level.

While UT owns Myatt's commitment if he does decide to stay in college, he is certainly a threat to be drafted and turn pro before reaching campus.

There is an argument that playing a year of SEC ball could dramatically improve his draft stock and secure him a larger first contract. However, his production and age at this point already make him an intriguing prospect.

This past season with Walters State, Myatt torched juco pitching, including future SEC hurlers. He finished the year batting at a .484 clip while reaching base at a staggering .583 rate.

In 66 games, he mashed 31 home runs and ripped 20 doubles and a triple while earning 110 RBI and 93 runs.

Perfect Game rates him as the No. 14 junior college prospect heading into next season.

He was used as a designated hitter with Walters State where he was a runner-up for the national championship. However, he is capable of playing in the corner outfield and a handful of other positions. This plug and play ability makes him an easy fit on whatever team he's on.

This is the second juco player Tennessee has landed. The Vols also picked up Matt Barr out of Nigeria. He owns a 1.74 ERA after his true freshman season.

Tennessee has also hammered the transfer portal for top commitments. On Sunday, Tony Vitello and company secured Bowling Green two-way standout DJ Newman and Virginia slugger Henry Ford.

The Vols also hold commitments from Bowling Green catcher Garrett Wright and pitchers Bo Rhudy of Kennesaw State, Mason Estrada of MIT, Clay Edmondson of UNC Asheville and Brady Frederick of ETSU.