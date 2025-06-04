Tennessee baseball lands possibly the top JUCO hitter in the country

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He chose UT over LSU and Texas A&M .

Out of nearby Walters State , Tony Vitello and the Vols picked up the commitment of Tyler Myatt on Tuesday.

Tennessee baseball has landed one of the top junior college players in the country.

This season with Walters State, Myatt torched juco pitching, including future SEC hurlers. He finished the year batting at a .484 clip while reaching base at a staggering .583 rate.

In 66 games, he mashed 31 home runs and ripped 20 doubles and a triple while earning 110 RBI and 93 runs.

Perfect Game rates him as the No. 14 junior college prospect heading into next season.

He was used as a designated hitter with Walters State where he won a national championship. However, he is capable of playing in the corner outfield and a handful of other positions. This plug and play ability makes him an easy fit on whatever team he's on.

He will be eligible for the upcoming MLB draft as a junior college prospect. Tennessee will have to fight to get him on campus with some professional organizations likely interested after his statistically absurd season.

There is an argument that playing a year of SEC ball could dramatically improve his draft stock and secure him a larger first contract, though.

This is the second juco player Tennessee has landed. The Vols also picked up Matt Barr out of Nigeria. He owns a 1.74 ERA after his true freshman season.

UT also owns the commitment of UNC Asheville transfer pitcher Clay Edmondson.