Tennessee baseball lands RHP Nate Snead out of Wichita State

Nate Snead pitched in his freshman season for Wichita State.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

Following AJ Causey and Cannon Peebles' commitments as transfers, Tennessee has landed another player out of the portal.

Wichita State right-handed pitcher Nate Snead is the latest to announce his plans to join the Vols.

Snead was a freshman with the Shockers last year where he stood out. He posted a 3.16 ERA in 24 appearances and a single start. He was consistently given the ball in big spots where he came through for the team.

Snead's most effective attribute is his fastball that has the ability to reach triple digit speeds.

Now, Snead will join Tennessee in an effort to make up for the collection of departing pitchers. Six hurlers have already entered the portal with a handful of others leaving for the MLB Draft or graduation.

This includes star pitcher Chase Burns who entered the portal on Tuesday morning. Snead will hope to replace Burns' high-velocity pitching with his own in the upcoming season.

Jacksonville State transfer Causey will also join Snead as newcomers to the bullpen with college experience.

Snead will have three years of eligibility left and two before becoming draft eligible.

*****

