Following AJ Causey and Cannon Peebles' commitments as transfers, Tennessee has landed another player out of the portal. Wichita State right-handed pitcher Nate Snead is the latest to announce his plans to join the Vols.

Snead was a freshman with the Shockers last year where he stood out. He posted a 3.16 ERA in 24 appearances and a single start. He was consistently given the ball in big spots where he came through for the team. Snead's most effective attribute is his fastball that has the ability to reach triple digit speeds.

