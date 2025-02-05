Tennessee baseball picked second in SEC by league coaches

Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (23) fields the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma won 5-1 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Nine days before Tennessee begins the defense of its SEC and national title, the Vols were picked second in the SEC by league coaches. The poll, released Wednesday, voted Tennessee No. 2 behind No. 1 Texas A&M, eight months after the Vols beat the Aggies in the College World Series final for the program first national championship. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee received one first-place vote. The Vols, who open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 14 in the first of a three-game series against Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, are consensus top 5 team in the major preseason polls, including No. 2 in the NCBWA and USA TODAY rankings. The SEC will move to 16 teams in 2025 with the additions of newcomers Texas and Oklahoma. Counting the Longhorns and Sooners, the league will boast 11 teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season with four finishing their seasons in the CWS in Omaha.

2025 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Texas A&M (10) 2. Tennessee (1) 3. Arkansas (3) 4. LSU (1) 5. Florida (1) 6. Georgia 7. Vanderbilt 8. Texas 9. Mississippi State 10. Kentucky 11. Oklahoma 12. Auburn 13. Alabama 14. South Carolina 15. Ole Miss 16. Missouri

Vols land six on All-SEC Teams