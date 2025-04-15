Tennessee baseball run-rules Bellarmine in game that could've gotten uglier

Coming off an impressive series win at Ole Miss, No. 4 Tennessee baseball returned to Knoxville to host Bellarmine for a midweek matchup.
Despite squandering multiple opportunities for big innings, the Vols managed a 13-3 win over the Knights in eight innings.
Tennessee (32-5) loaded the bases in both the fifth and sixth innings with chances to blow the game open. However, it stranded them juiced in both innings.
The Vols did produce a big crooked number in the second, though. Tennessee put up six runs in the inning but also stranded the bases loaded in that frame.
Four runs were added in the seventh, as well, in another big inning. The Vols used back-to-back home runs in that frame from Dalton Bargo and Chris Newstrom to put up the runs. Tennessee's other home run in the game came off the bat of Andrew Fischer in the second.
On the mound, Thomas Crabtree got the start. He allowed Bellarmine (9-27) to hit a lead-off bomb to get the game started. Andrew Behnke entered in relief to have possibly the most productive outing of the group of relievers.
He tossed one inning while striking out two. He entered with a runner on base but worked out of the jam.
Also seeing the mound were Austin Breedlove, Michael Sharman, Ryan Combs, Luke Payne, Bryson Thacker, Tanner Wiggins and Austin Hunley. An earned run went on Breedlove and an unearned was assessed to Thacker.
WHAT HAPPENED
Tennessee fell into an instant hole. Crabtree allowed a lead-off home run to give Bellarmine a 1-0 lead. The Vols worked out of it, though, to keep it at a one-run deficit.
In the bottom of the inning, Dean Curley led things off with a double. He was ultimately stranded at third.
In the top of the second, Tennessee got into some trouble again with a runner on. However, Behnke put together a nice frame with a pair of strikeouts to get out clean.
The Vols hammered the Knights in the bottom of the inning. Tennessee put up six runs in the frame starting with a Reese Chapman triple. A sac-fly from Manny Marin scored Chapman, as well.
Then, an RBI single from Curley and three-run shot from Fischer put up the sixth run of the inning.
In the third, Bellarmine scored its second run of the game off a throwing error to third on a steal attempt.
Tennessee got that run back and an additional one in the fourth. Chapman doubled off the very top of the wall in right-center to push one in. Marin singled afterward to score Chapman's pinch-runner, Newstrom, who stole third.
In the fifth, the Vols loaded the bases for Bargo with two outs. However, Bargo flied out to left to end the inning without adding any additional run support.
In the sixth, Tennessee loaded the bases again. The Vols once again came up with no runs, though, despite juicing the bases with just one out.
Tennessee got some additional run support in the seventh, though. The Vols used a Bargo three-run shot and ensuing Newstrom solo shot to put up four.
In the eighth inning, Hunter High used an infield single to enact the run-rule as one run came home.
UP NEXT
Tennessee is back at home for an SEC slate of games. The Vols will host Kentucky from Friday through Sunday.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday will also be an evening game at 6 p.m. The final game is set for 1 p.m.
The Wildcats are coming off a series loss to No. 2 Texas at home. They are 19-14 on the year and 6-9 in conference play.
