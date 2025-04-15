Tennessee baseball run-rules Bellarmine in game that could've gotten uglier

Coming off an impressive series win at Ole Miss, No. 4 Tennessee baseball returned to Knoxville to host Bellarmine for a midweek matchup.

Despite squandering multiple opportunities for big innings, the Vols managed a 13-3 win over the Knights in eight innings.

Tennessee (32-5) loaded the bases in both the fifth and sixth innings with chances to blow the game open. However, it stranded them juiced in both innings.

The Vols did produce a big crooked number in the second, though. Tennessee put up six runs in the inning but also stranded the bases loaded in that frame.

Four runs were added in the seventh, as well, in another big inning. The Vols used back-to-back home runs in that frame from Dalton Bargo and Chris Newstrom to put up the runs. Tennessee's other home run in the game came off the bat of Andrew Fischer in the second.

On the mound, Thomas Crabtree got the start. He allowed Bellarmine (9-27) to hit a lead-off bomb to get the game started. Andrew Behnke entered in relief to have possibly the most productive outing of the group of relievers.

He tossed one inning while striking out two. He entered with a runner on base but worked out of the jam.

Also seeing the mound were Austin Breedlove, Michael Sharman, Ryan Combs, Luke Payne, Bryson Thacker, Tanner Wiggins and Austin Hunley. An earned run went on Breedlove and an unearned was assessed to Thacker.