Tennessee baseball star Liam Doyle pens goodbye to college baseball

He took to Instagram on Friday to write his departing message.

Over three years, Doyle played at Coastal Carolina , Ole Miss and Tennessee . His final year with the Vols saw him win SEC Pitcher of the Year and Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year.

"Thank you college baseball, gave a kid from NH a chance to prove himself at a level nobody thought could happen," Doyle wrote. "So many memories and relationships made in the past three years that I will never forget and I’m so grateful for. Words can not describe how thankful I am for the University of Tennessee, changed me and my family’s life forever from the fans, support staff and my teammates. I couldn’t be happier to call myself VFL. 12🍊🫶"

Doyle is also a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award given to the best amateur baseball player in the country. He joins shortstops Wehiwa Aloy (Arkansas) and Alex Lodise (Florida State) as finalists

He is the fourth Tennessee player to ever be a finalist for the award. No Vol has ever won the hardware.

Past UT players to become finalists are a predictable trio of Todd Helton (1995), Chris Burke (2001) and Luke Hochevar (2005). This is the 47th edition of the award, though, leaving out some greats from the past.

In the Knoxville Regional, Doyle's impressive outings pushed him over Hochevar for the program record of strikeouts in a season. He now owns 158 punch outs to top Hochevar's previous mark of 154.

In two outings over the regional, Doyle combined to go 9.0 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. He struck out 16 batters while getting the win in his first appearance and save in his second.

This led to him being named the 2025 Knoxville Regional Most Outstanding Player as voted on by media and SIDs.

On the season, Doyle owns an ERA of 3.20 with a 10-4 record. This has come in 19 appearances and 17 starts. His two relief appearances came in the recent regional and against Auburn after his start was rained out after just one inning of work.