Tennessee basketball managed a win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to claim sole possession of first place in the SEC. Now, two games remain featuring a road trip to South Carolina and a home game against Kentucky. Here's what needs to happen for the Vols to win the regular season conference title. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

WIN BOTH

Advertisement

If the Vols win both matches, they will secure sole possession of the SEC regular season title. This would be the school's first regular-season conference championship since 2018.



BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA, LOSE TO KENTUCKY

If Tennessee beats South Carolina, it will notch at least a share of the title. However, a loss to the Wildcats would leave the door open for Alabama to win out and tie for the crown. If the Tide drops a single game against either Florida (road) or Arkansas (home), the Vols would remain alone atop the standings.

LOSE TO SOUTH CAROLINA, BEAT KENTUCKY

A loss to South Carolina would tie the standings with the Gamecocks with one game remaining. If the Vols beat Kentucky, it would secure a share. A loss for South Carolina at Mississippi State would put Tennessee in position for the lone title, though. However, Alabama would still have a say. If it wins out, it would also be tied with the Vols and possibly the Gamecocks if they won out, as well.

LOSE BOTH

If Tennessee falls in both of the remaining games, it would be tough for the Vols to take a title. It would need South Carolina to drop its final game to Mississippi State and for Alabama to at least split its matches to sit in a three-way tie. If the Gamecocks or the Tide win both of their last games combined with the Vols' losses, Tennessee would be out of position for first place.

CURRENT STANDINGS