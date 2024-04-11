Tennessee basketball has lost another contributing player to the transfer portal.

Starting center Jonas Aidoo is entering the portal along with putting his name in the NBA Draft. This was first reported by 247sports.

This gives him an opportunity to weigh the options of beginning his professional career while still keeping the choice of returning to college on the table. Julian Phillips did this last season before being drafted.

Aidoo joins Freddie Dilione V, DJ Jefferson and Tobe Awaka as Vols to enter the transfer portal.

This is the first member of the starting rotation to move on from Tennessee. He started in all 36 games as a junior while posting averages of 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. This came on 51.5% shooting from the field and three made 3-pointers.

His efforts placed him on the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Defensive team.

In the Elite Eight loss to Purdue, he was held scoreless and played 10 minutes. He scored 30 points in the first three rounds of the tournament.

His best game came against Georgia Southern where he dropped 29 points in a double-double effort. He would reach the double-double mark eight times in his junior season.