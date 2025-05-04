Tennessee coach Tony Vitello ejected after letting all four umpires hear it

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tony Vitello saw enough on Sunday. As his Tennessee squad slipped into an increasing hole in game three vs. Auburn, he took out his frustrations on the umpire crew resulting in an ejection. The Vols coach fired out of the dugout to first give an earful to home plate umpire John Brammer. He was seemingly displeased at a non-swing call that resulted in a ball and then walk to score a run. At this point, the Tigers led 6-0 in the top of the fifth. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Then, Vitello directed his attention to crew chief Javerro January who just got done calling his game behind the plate. He went on to yell at the second base and first base ump before retreating to the dugout. He threw down a chair once he got there, as well.

Game 1: Auburn, 6-1

It took two days, a postponement and multiple changes to start times on both days, but Tennessee baseball's opener against Auburn is in the books. The result was the Tigers claiming a 6-1 win after putting up a pair of runs Friday night and the remaining insurance on Saturday. Auburn was the only team to bat on Friday night. With rain pounding Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the Tigers used a home run in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Before the Vols could take the plate, the umpire crew put the game in a weather delay due to the condition of the mound. Later that night, it was suspended until Saturday. With the start time changing multiple times in the morning, the pair of teams finally got underway at 11:35 a.m. ET, picking up in the bottom of the first. For Tennessee, Liam Doyle got the start. The Vols' ace gave up the two-run shot in the first but was unable to return after getting hot and pitching a full inning on Friday. This led to freshman Tegan Kuhns entering for him on Saturday. Through less-than-ideal conditions, Kuhns put together a productive outing, going 4.2 innings and 74 pitches while giving up two runs on five hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Behind him, Tanner Franklin took the mound to throw 1.2 innings. He gave up one run on his only hit allowed which left the yard. Brandon Arvidson, Austin Breedlove, Michael Sharman and Andrew Behnke combined to go the rest of the way. The best day at the plate was from Dalton Bargo. The starting left fielder produced a pair of hits and came across to score the only run of the game after a double. It was another double from Levi Clark that pushed him home.

Game 2: Tennessee, 5-4

In another game spanning the course of two days, Tennessee baseball used an extra-inning walk-off to even the series with Auburn. A pinch-hitting, freshman Chris Newstrom found the outfield grass on a grounder with the bases loaded to win 5-4. Due to inclement weather, the game was delayed and ultimately suspended to Sunday afternoon after it began on Saturday. The teams played a pair of games on Saturday after just a half inning of baseball was played on Friday. With the double-header featuring nine innings of baseball in both games, there wasn't enough time to finish game two's extra innings before the weather hit again causing the suspension. The Vols' win tied up the series after the Tigers handled the first game of the set. Despite Tennessee's win, it wasn't a pretty showing. The Vols had two errors and left 13 runners on base throughout the game. 17 hits as a team were enough to push the game to the win column. The best days at the plate, besides Newstrom who goes down as the walk-off hero, were from Hunter Ensley and Bargo. Ensley finished 4-for-6 with two RBI. Bargo had one hit and two RBI but his solo shot in the ninth was the reason the game ever got to extras. Getting the ball to start for Tennessee was Marcus Phillips. He went 4.1 innings while allowing five hits and three runs with only two earned. He struck out four, as well, before being pulled 85 pitches into his outing. Out of the bullpen, Dylan Loy entered. To follow was possibly his finest outing of his career to date. The reliever went 3.2 innings while allowing one run on one hit and striking out three. Nate Snead came in to round out the day with a full inning pitched, one allowed hit which drove in Loy's earned run and no strikeouts. He threw one pitch in the top of the 10th before the game was suspended, though. Following him to start extras on Sunday was Doyle. The typical game one starter pitched one inning on Friday before weather ruined his start. He went two innings without allowing a run.

Game 3: Auburn leads