Tennessee opened SEC play with a forgettable performance at Florida on Saturday.

The Vols were plagued by pre-snap penalties and defensive breakdowns on third down that allowed the Gators to build a halftime lead and hold it there in a 29-16 win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

It was Tennessee’s 11th-straight loss in Gainesville but as far as the present is concerned, it gives the Vols (2-1, 0-1 SEC) little room for error in the divisional race going forward.

It also effected Tennessee’s standing in the polls.

A week after dropping two spots after a sloppy 30-13 win over Austin Peay, Tennessee fell another 12 notches to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

Florida jumped into the poll for the first time this season at No. 25.

Georgia held the top spot at No. 1 after beating South Carolina, 24-14 at home and Alabama fell out of the top 10 to No. 13 following a sluggish 17-3 win vs. USF.

LSU (12) and Ole Miss (15) rounded out the SEC teams in the top 25.

Tennessee also fell from No. 9 to No. 20 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

Tennessee hosts UTSA at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network before resuming its league schedule against South Carolina on Sept. 30.