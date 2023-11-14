One week after knocking on the door of the top 10, Tennessee dropped in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

Coming off of a 36-7 loss at Missouri last Saturday, the Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) fell five spots to No. 18 in the poll.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee was one of six SEC teams represented in the rankings.

After coming in at No. 2 in the first two rankings, Georgia took the No. 1 spot, unseating Ohio State as Alabama stayed put at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively while Missouri jumped into the top 10 at No. 9.



Ole Miss dropped to No. 13 and LSU came in at No. 15.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Tennessee coaches, players said about upcoming test with Georgia

Tennessee's is officially out of the SEC Eastern Division race but have an opportunity to improve its bowl standing over the last two games of the regular season, beginning with Georgia.

The Vols host the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Tennessee has won 14-straight home games with its last loss coming against Georgia on Nov. 13, 2021.

Georgia is currently a 9-point favorite over the Vols.