Right-handed reliever Ryan Lambert (1-0), who entered the game in the ninth, earned the win, tossing two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Oklahoma totaled 10 hits and Easton Carmichael led with three while John Spikerman and Rocco Garza-Gongora hit two each.

Tennessee had its opportunities at the plate, though. The Vols totaled seven hits, paced by Dylan Dreiling who went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double but stranded 11 runners.

Combs gave up just two hits and struck out four in 2.1, but a number of walks helped set up the Sooners, leading to Matthew Dallas and Derek Schaffer to close out the game.

Right-handed starter Drew Beam , who allowed seven hits, one run and struck out two in 5.2 innings in his 2024 season debut, was followed by five pitchers that kept Oklahoma (1-1) off the board before right-hander Aaron Combs (0-1) gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th.

After dominating mound outings from A.J. Russell and A.J. Causey in a 6-2 win over Texas Tech the night before, Tennessee (1-1) used a bevy of arms to try and preserve a 1-1 tie.

The Vols unraveled in the 10th inning, giving up four runs with two outs, resulting in a 5-1 upset loss to Oklahoma in extras in the second game of the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas late Saturday.

Beam sent Oklahoma down in order in the top half of the first with the Sooners' only contact ending in a nice stop and throw from Billy Amick at third.

Hunter Ensley led off the bottom frame with a single into right field and Christian Moore drew a one-out walk a couple of at-bats later to get two on for Tennessee. Cannon Peebles followed suit, working a 2-2 count to draw a second-straight walk that loaded the bases for Amick.

Girton managed to get out of the jam, though, striking out both Billy Amick and Dreiling to get out of the inning unscathed.

Oklahoma notched its first hit on Beam with Kendall Pettis' two-out single up the middle in the second, but Beam's pick off at first left the Sooners empty-handed.

Tennessee got a pair of runners on again in the second with a walk and Enlsey's second single though Girton again ended the frame with a strikeout to keep it scoreless.

Oklahoma made its first real threat in the third, getting runners on the corners with one out but a play from the infield, a Blake Burke throw to Stark at the plate to get Scott Mudler out, took away a scoring opportunity.

The Sooners paid of base runners in the fourth, though taking the lead on Garza-Gongora's RBI single to center to score Carmichael to go up 1-0.

Tennessee responded in the bottom frame with a Dreiling solo home run that covered 441 feet to even it up at 1-1.

Beam got into trouble in the sixth with Carmichael reaching second on a single and throwing error, forcing Tony Vitello to go to the bullpen with two outs. Right-hander Marcus Phillips gave up a base with a hit-by-pitch on just his second pitch but limited the damage with a strikeout to get out of the inning.



Facing trouble in the seventh with two on and no outs, left-handed pitcher Chris Stamos, who replaced Phillips in the previous at-bat, dove to catch a bunt and the two runners were tagged out by Moore at second for a 1-6 triple play to end the frame in dramatic fashion.

Combs took over in the eighth and went three up, three down but gave up a one-out walk with the game still knotted at 1-1. He followed it with a strikeout and ground out to Moore at short to give Tennessee a chance to walk it off in the bottom half.

Reese Chapman and Bradke Lohry got to Witherspoon in the ninth, drawing back-to-back walks with one out and Oklahoma replaced him Lambert, who was able to get out of the jam as Burke ensured extra innings with a pop up to third.

Combs started the 10th with a strikeout but Vitello decided to keep him in despite allowing consecutive walks. It proved to be a costly decision as Spikerman doubled to center and scored Reggie Willits to put the Sooners in the lead for the second time at 2-1.

Oklahoma added some insurance on a Carmichael RBI that scored Spikerman to go up 3-1. Garza-Gongora landed the final blow with a single through the left side two score two more runs.