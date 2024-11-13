Injury report: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava listed as QUESTIONABLE vs. UGA

Nov 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) drops back to throw against th Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Neyland Stadium. (Photo by Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

Ahead of Tennessee's trip to play Georgia this weekend, the first of daily injury reports has been released. There will be nightly updates with a final edition being dropped on game day. Here's what it looks like on Wednesday night. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

TENNESSEE

Most notably, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is listed as questionable for Saturday. He was held out of the second half against Mississippi State with a concussion and has been working his way back into practice this week. Alongside Iamaleava, Dont'e Thornton Jr. is also questionable. He was injured against the Bulldogs, as well, and never reentered the game. Reserve center Vysen Lang is also questionable. Backup running back DeSean Bishop will also miss his second-straight game after suffering an injury early against Kentucky. This makes way for true freshman Peyton Lewis to get second-string snaps behind Dylan Sampson. Jourdan Thomas and Keenan Pili are also listed out with season ending injuries. Freshman lineabacker Edwin Spillman also remains out. Spillman is now officially earning a redshirt in his freshman year.

GEORGIA