Tennessee football DB transfer reportedly finds new home in the ACC

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos247 reports that Charles has committed to Virginia .

The reserve, versatile defensive back has reportedly found his new home at an ACC school.

Tennessee football has lost multiple defensive backs to the spring portal window, including Christian Charles .

Charles, who split time between safety and corner, appeared in eight games as a freshman during the 2021 season with one start. His most memorable moment was a blocked punt against Pitt at home.

Charles played a bigger role as a sophomore during Tennessee’s 11-win season in 2022. He played in 10 games and stared six, finishing with 35 tackles.

Charles made two appearances in 2023, but an injury caused him to miss the last 11 games of the season and earn a medical redshirt.

This season was opened in a dominant Vols, 49-13, win over Virginia in Nashville. Charles did not play a defensive snap but did appear on special teams.

After returning to the field as a redshirt junior in 2024, Charles appeared in 10 games, totaling 28 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Charles will have one year of eligibility remaining.