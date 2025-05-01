Tennessee football hosts DB transfer from former assistant's school

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh walks to the sideline after the end of a timeout during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Photo by William McLelland-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football, in an attempt to replace a handful of departing defensive backs in the spring window, has hosted a USF defensive back. Out of former Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh's Bulls program, Brent Austin visited Tennessee, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He is now set to continue visits as he looks to finalize a decision.

Tennessee has lost a trio of defensive backs to the spring portal. Jakobe Thomas (who was a potential starter) John Slaughter and Christian Charles all entered the portal. Thomas is yet to commit but is linked to Miami. Slaughter is headed to Colorado and Charles is committed to Virgnia. Now, Austin appears a target for Josh Heupel and company to help build back up the lost depth. He is a natural fit as someone with a year under Golesh's belt, a coach off of Heupel's coaching tree. He has one year of eligibility remaining. In one season at USF, Austin started in all 13 games. He recorded 38 tackles with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Prior to his time with the Bulls, Austin played a pair of seasons at James Madison. There, he played in 11 games as a sophomore on a team that finished 11-2. He had 12 tackles with an interception that he returned 81 yards for a pick-six. As a freshman, he played in five games with eight tackles notched.