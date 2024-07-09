Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 53 days to go, Glenn Streno, who was a three-year letterman and All-SEC offensive lineman at Tennessee in the early 1980s, is selected.

Streno was a Pittsburgh native and a fan of the Pitt Panthers growing up. That fandom played a part in his decision to play for the Vols, who were at the time led by head coach Johnny Majors, who led the Panthers to a national championship in 1976 before returning to coach Tennessee, his alma mater, the following season.

Streno arrived in Knoxville as a freshman in 1981 and became a key part in the program's resurgence under Majors. Streno was an All-SEC selection as a senior on the first Vols' team to win nine games during Majors' tenure in 1983.

Tennessee finished 9-3 with victories over No. 11 Alabama, Georgia Tech and No. 16 Maryland in the Citrus Bowl.

Streno turned his impressive college career into an NFL Draft selection with the Detroit Lions in 1984.