You know, the best five words in Tennessee is, 'It’s football time in Tennessee.'

On Saturday, the Vols will finally kick-off the season inside the Volunteer State. While the matchup against Virginia isn't at home, Tennessee takes to the mid-state to square off in Nashville.

This gives Tennessee the opportunity to bring the team to the city for the third-straight season after competing in the Music City Bowl in 2021 and traveling to Vanderbilt in 2022.

"It’s officially game week," said Heupel. "Looking forward to the opportunity, going and playing with this program. It’s awesome that we get an opportunity to go inside of the mid-state, a huge fan following there."

Not only does this give fans in middle and west Tennessee an easier trip to see the Vols play, but it can also help on the recruiting end. Two of the top four 2025 quarterbacks ranked by Rivals currently play high school football in Nashville.

"Looking forward to being there, having an opportunity to recruit on Friday night, as well," said Heupel. "And continue to showcase ourselves in front of the entire country."

For Tennessee's players, many of them are ready to compete. With the most recent real game against another team coming in the form of the Orange Bowl, there is an excitement to retake the field.

Defensive lineman Omari Thomas is prepared to show everyone the growth the team has had while letting loose against the Cavaliers.

"I'm excited," said Thomas. "Really excited. Just being able to start the off-season in January and up to now, we've just continued to grow together as a team. We battle at practice, we compete. Always just really being able to go out there and compete against each other. Now, it's time to actually just go out there and play against someone else. It'll be fun to just go out there full of adrenaline and excitement and just have fun. Play with our hair on fire."

While there is a clear excitement to get the season rolling, for some players, the off-season feels like it has flown by.

Despite 246 days separating the Orange Bowl and the 2023 opener, line backer Aaron Beasley feels like he just got back from Miami.

"We're super ready," said Beasley. "Honestly for me, it came really fast. Feels like just a couple weeks ago, I was leaving Miami. We're really excited to get back on the field and ready to go play."

While the team prepares to open the season, the preparation for the game is different than normal.

Despite most matches featuring one to two weeks of build up and unique coaching for the opposition, the opener comes with months of lead up.

This also leads to a lack of film and knowledge on opponents. Virginia enters year two under Tony Elliott and brings in Tony Muskett as the Cavaliers' new quarter back. Other players all over the team have left for the transfer portal, as well, leading to new faces at starting positions.

Tennessee corner back Doneiko Slaughter is ready to get on the field and perform, though.

"A lot because you haven't really seen what they have yet besides the spring game to go off of," said Slaughter. "It's really just more you're ready to play now. You have that first week to prepare but now it's here so it's a lot of preparation to keep going to get on the field and perform."

Saturday's match will kick-off at 12 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols are heavy favorites and will be greeted by a sold-out stadium for game one before returning home to face Austin Peay the following week.