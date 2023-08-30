When Keenan Pili arrived on Tennessee's campus in January, he and Aaron Beasley immediately hit the film room.

The former two-time captain and BYU transfer connected with the Vols' defensive leader and nearly eight months later, the two are anchoring a deeper and talented linebacking corps.

"Keenan's a cool guy. He's kind of a quiet guy," Beasley said. "You know, works hard, carries himself well. We mesh pretty well. When we first started in January, we were already watching film, connecting that way. I think he's fit in pretty well. He's a super athletic kid, really smart. I can't wait to see how he does."

When Tennessee officially released its depth chart ahead of its season opener against Virginia on Saturday, it was littered with "or's", a sign of either position battles being unsettled or a way for the coaching staff to not entirely tip their hand.

At the Will and Mike linebacker positions, there was no doubt with both Beasley and Pili listed as unquestioned starters.

"Those are guys that obviously have, coming out of camp, established themselves as starters," Tennessee linebackers coach Brian-Jean Mary said. "Really coming out of spring, those guys, both of them, Beasley and Pili, had really good camps. Not just as starters, but as two of the leaders on our side of the ball on defense. It is exciting to see those guys prepare and hopefully go out and have a great game on Saturday."

Beasley is coming off of his most productive season yet after totaling a team-high 76 tackles. In Tennessee's 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Beasley was a force, finishing with 12 tackles and two sacks.

"I feel like my confidence has improved for sure," Beasley said. "Ending off of last year, it was all good and stuff but I try not to worry about that too much. Focus on what's ahead and just trying to improve every day, every chance I get."

As for Pili, there was more to prove when he joined the team before spring practices. At BYU a year ago, he had 62 tackles a sack and a forced fumble.

He proved his versatility quickly to earn a starting spot.

"It always comes down to production," Jean-Mary said. "That's the number one thing for us. Knowing where to be and knowing the defense, that's a big part of it, but when the ball is snapped, can you be in position to make plays? Whether that being the passing game or vs. the run. (Pili) has done that on a consistent level. He's been a breath of fresh air, because he's one of those kids that asks the right questions, wants to know how he can get better every day. He's done a good job since he's been here, you know, fitting into our system."

Tennessee's linebackers room isn't just top heavy, either. The Vols return a number of underclassmen that saw the field last season and have the opportunity for more playing time in 2023.

Elijah Herring appeared in all 13 games as a freshman, splitting time between linebacker and special teams. He accounted for 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks is listed on the depth chart as the No. 2 Mike linebacker behind Pili.

"I have seen (Herring) mature and I that is a key phrase with him," Jean-Mary said. "I think he is a big strong kid, has some athleticism but I think the game probably moved a little fast for him last year. I think it slowed down to the point now where he understands how to play linebacker as far as reading his keys and understanding formations and situations. I've seen him grow there."

Freshman Arion Carter was in the same position Herring was last fall camp.

One of the Vols' top signees in the 2023 class, Carter has made an impression since early enrolling. His quick skillset which made him a sought after running back prospect has translated to the linebacker position where he has a chance to see the field as soon as Saturday.

"Arion is an explosive kid," Jean-Mary said. "Super athletic. He was committed to a Division I school as a running back. You see that athleticism there. But the poise, the maturity—he has shown all of those things which has put him in line to play early. He will play on Saturday and get a chance to go out there. I am excited to see what he can do in a full, first college football game."

Tennessee boasts as much depth linebacker than it has had under the current staff. It has been a slow build across all positions on the defense over the last three years, one that looks like it will pay off this season.

With how quick the Tennessee offense moves the ball and scores, the depth should allow the linebackers to stay fresh while making the coaches comfortable with who is on the field at any given time in the rotation.

"Our goal is for every play that those guys are out there, and I think that this is defensive wide, is we want them to empty their tank," Jean-Mary said. "I have always felt like that if guys did not feel like that they were going to get replaced and have a chance to rest, that they always kind of hold back. We want those guys to give everything that they have, empty their tank and play a hundred miles per hour knowing that they could come back to the sideline, rest and get a chance to go back.

"I feel like for us, we always want to be the fastest and freshest team going into the fourth quarter. I think the only way you can do that is if you get those guys the rest that they need."