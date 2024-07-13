Tennessee football releases ‘Volunteer State’ Smokey Grey uniforms
Less than 50 days out from its 2024 season opener, Tennessee released a new alternate uniform on Saturday.
Continuing its Smokey Grey series, the Vols will wear a version that leans into the state flag of Tennessee, featuring the tri-star logo this season.
The helmet features the Power T with the smoky mountains and an orange and white stripe with three stars.
The tri-star logo is featured on both shoulders with “Tennessee” across the chest plate while the numbers are orange with white trim.
Tennessee began wearing Smokey grey uniforms in 2013 and release an updated version after the school signed an apparel deal with Nike ahead of the 2015 season.
Tennessee announced in 2022 that it would wear a unique version each season over a three-year period.
Last season, the Vols wore Smokey Grey uniforms honoring former player Condredge Holloway—the first black quarterback to start for an SEC team in 1972.
