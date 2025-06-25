Tennessee football finalist for 4-star WR committing on Thursday

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is choosing between the Vols, Georgia , Georgia Tech , Florida , Stanford and Oklahoma .

Craig Dandridge , a four-star wide out and No. 132 player in the 2026 class, is publicizing his commitment.

Dandridge stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds out of Milton, Georgia. He is ranked as the No. 16 player in the state and No. 19 receiver in the country.

Prior to an official visit to Tennessee this summer, he got official looks at in-state programs Georgia and Georgia Tech. While it isn't a lock, a lot of buzz has been around the Bulldogs' involvement.

"Rivals250 WR Craig Dandridge has logged official visits to both Georgia and Georgia Tech -- and heads out-of-state back to Tennessee this weekend," Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman wrote. "The Vols have come on strong with the four-star pass-catcher from Milton (Ga.) Cambridge, who was on campus earlier this spring.

"Georgia has been the team trending at the top with Dandridge, who was in Athens on May 30 weekend and is still weighing his options."

Spiegelman along with three other Rivals analysts have logged predictions for Dandridge to land with UGA.

He also got a late look at Oklahoma on an official visit just before setting his commitment date.

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 34 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.