Published Mar 3, 2025
Tennessee football's 2025 NFL Scouting Combine results
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books with six former Tennessee football standouts making the trip to Indianapolis.

The former Vols talked with media and teams before competing in on-field workouts in front of scouts.

Here are the results.

DE - JAMES PEARCE JR.

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds (No. 1 DE)

Split: 1.56 seconds (No. 1 DE)

Vertical: 31.00" (No. 18 DE)

Broad: 10'3" (No. 7 DE)

3 Cone: N/a

Shuttle: N/a

Bench: N/a

RB - DYLAN SAMPSON

40-Yard Dash: N/a

Split: N/a

Vertical: 35.00" (No. 13 RB)

Broad: 10'4: (No. 7 RB)

3 Cone: N/a

Shuttle: N/a

Bench: 13 reps (No. 9 RB)

WR - DONT'E THORNTON JR.

40-Yard Dash: 4.30 seconds (No. 2 WR)

Split: 1.51 seconds (No. 4 WR)

Vertical: 33.00" (No. 28 WR)

Broad: 10' 6" (No. 12 WR)

3 Cone: N/a

Shuttle: N/a

Bench: N/a

WR - BRU McCOY

40-Yard Dash: N/a

Split: N/a

Vertical: N/a

Broad: N/a

3 Cone: N/a

Shuttle: N/a

Bench: N/a

DT - OMARR NORMAN-LOTT

40-Yard Dash: N/a

Split: N/a

Vertical: 31.50" (No. 11 DT)

Broad: 9.5" (No. 6 DT)

3 Cone: N/a

Shuttle: N/a

Bench: N/a

DT - Elijah Simmons

40-Yard Dash: 5.37 seconds (No. 18 DT)

Split: 1.88 seconds (No. 18 DT)

Vertical: 32.00" (No. 8 DT)

Broad: 8'10" (No. No. 17 DT)

3 Cone: N/a

Shuttle: N/a

Bench: N/a

