Tennessee football's 2025 NFL Scouting Combine results

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books with six former Tennessee football standouts making the trip to Indianapolis.
The former Vols talked with media and teams before competing in on-field workouts in front of scouts.
Here are the results.
DE - JAMES PEARCE JR.
40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds (No. 1 DE)
Split: 1.56 seconds (No. 1 DE)
Vertical: 31.00" (No. 18 DE)
Broad: 10'3" (No. 7 DE)
3 Cone: N/a
Shuttle: N/a
Bench: N/a
RB - DYLAN SAMPSON
40-Yard Dash: N/a
Split: N/a
Vertical: 35.00" (No. 13 RB)
Broad: 10'4: (No. 7 RB)
3 Cone: N/a
Shuttle: N/a
Bench: 13 reps (No. 9 RB)
WR - DONT'E THORNTON JR.
40-Yard Dash: 4.30 seconds (No. 2 WR)
Split: 1.51 seconds (No. 4 WR)
Vertical: 33.00" (No. 28 WR)
Broad: 10' 6" (No. 12 WR)
3 Cone: N/a
Shuttle: N/a
Bench: N/a
WR - BRU McCOY
40-Yard Dash: N/a
Split: N/a
Vertical: N/a
Broad: N/a
3 Cone: N/a
Shuttle: N/a
Bench: N/a
DT - OMARR NORMAN-LOTT
40-Yard Dash: N/a
Split: N/a
Vertical: 31.50" (No. 11 DT)
Broad: 9.5" (No. 6 DT)
3 Cone: N/a
Shuttle: N/a
Bench: N/a
DT - Elijah Simmons
40-Yard Dash: 5.37 seconds (No. 18 DT)
Split: 1.88 seconds (No. 18 DT)
Vertical: 32.00" (No. 8 DT)
Broad: 8'10" (No. No. 17 DT)
3 Cone: N/a
Shuttle: N/a
Bench: N/a
