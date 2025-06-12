Tennessee football set to host No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is the No. 5 overall recruit in the class out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Despite Tristen Keys committing to LSU , the Vols are still in the mix for the five-star prospect. According to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman , Keys will be in Knoxville this weekend for the first time since committing to the Tigers.

Tennessee football isn't out of the running for the top wide receiver in the 2026 class just yet.

Keys committed to LSU on March 19 with practically every major school in the country making their pitches.

Now, despite his commitment, Tennessee is joined by Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama as schools looking to force a flip.

At points in his recruitment, it was believed that the Vols led the way. While there is some ground to make up now, Tennessee isn't giving up on the hunt.

The Vols will also host other possible flip candidates according to Spiegelman. Four-star corner and Alabama commit Zyan Gibson and four-star wide receiver and Texas commit Chris Stewart are both planning to be in Knoxville this weekend, as well.

Other notable visitors listed by Spiegelman are four-star edge rusher Tristian Givens, four-star linebacker TJ White, four-star athlete Legend Bey, four-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert, four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge and three-star cornerback Jamyan Theodore.

Tennessee currently holds nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 21 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player. Having the top quarterback committed without rumors of a flip certainly can help in attempting to reel in the top pass catcher.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star. The slot receiver would pair up nicely with Keys who projects to play on the outside.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, wide receiver Tyran Evans and the most recent addition, safety KJ McClain.