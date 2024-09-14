Tennessee football sets modern day record vs. Kent State

After posting the most points in a quarter and half in school history, Tennessee went ahead and broke the complete game modern record for points scored on Saturday, as well.

In the Vols' dismantling of Kent State, the Max Gilbert field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter gave them 71 points.

This topped the 70 points Tennessee scored against UL Monroe in 2000.

Leading the scoring effort was running back Dylan Sampson. He rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. DeSean Bishop also pitched in 120 yards and two scores on seven attempts.

Starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, completed 10-of-16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the game. Backups Gaston Moore and Jake Merklinger also saw the field before the end of the third quarter.

The Vols used receiving efforts from Chris Brazzell II and Mike Matthews to find the end zone. Dont'e Thornton Jr. led the team in receiving, though, with 64 yards and a long of 53.

37 of the points were scored in the first quarter which was a school record for any quarter. The score sat at 65-0 at halftime which was the Vols' program most points in a half.