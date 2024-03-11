Not only does Tennessee basketball home the SEC Player of the Year, but the best defender, as well.

Vols point guard Zakai Zeigler took home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading his team to the No. 3 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country according to KenPom.

Zeigler produced 1.9 steals per game in his junior season. He notched a steal percentage of 3.5% which was in the top 100 players in the country and third in the conference.

Standing at just 5-foot-9, Zeigler is now the shortest player to ever win the award. Tremont Waters and Tyler Ulis both previously won the award at 5-foot-10.

Zeigler is the second Vol to ever win, as well. Yves Pons took home the hardware in the 2019-20 season. The award has been given out every year since the 2003-04 season.

This placed Zeigler on the All-SEC Defensive Team. This is his third selection to the list. He is joined by Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo, as well.

Zeigler also cracked the All-SEC First Team.

In February, Zeigler was also named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. He was one of 15 members of the list. The award is given to the top defender in the country.

As the heartbeat of the Vols' defense, Zeigler was integral in orchestrating impressive team defensive performances. Tennessee has held its opposition to a 45.1% effective field goal percentage — the fifth best in the country.

The point guard was no slouch on the offensive end, either. He averaged 11.6 points and six assists per game. His assist rate of 35.1 during conference play was the best in the SEC.

Now, Zeigler will attempt to earn his second-ever SEC Tournament title. As a freshman, he helped lead the Vols to the championship in 2022. He was a big part of the regular season title earned this year, as well.

Tennessee's first game will be played on Friday in Nashville against the winner of LSU and Mississippi State.