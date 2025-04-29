Tennessee holds off Northern Kentucky, 7-5

The Vols used six arms out of the bullpen following starter Brayden Krenzel . Sharman (3-1) led the way with three hits and one run allowed. He struck out six in 86 total pitches and 4.1 innings of work.

Lawless paced the lineup with two home runs, including another in the sixth, while center fielder Hunter Ensley was 1-of-1 with three RBI and second baseman Dean Curley went 2-of-4 with an RBI.

The Vols (36-9) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first then fell behind 4-2 in the second. A home run from catcher Stone Lawless in the bottom second and a two-run fifth inning put Tennessee ahead for good.

Sharman entered in the third inning after the Vols had given up four runs in the second and trailed by two. He pitched four scoreless innings as Tennessee went back in front and then had to hold off the Norse in a 7-5 midweek triumph.

Three days later, he gave No. 12 Tennessee a strong outing when it needed it most against Northern Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

Michael Sharman threw just two pitches before he was pulled in the second inning of a run-rule loss at LSU last Sunday.

Bryaden Krenzel's second career start was off to a shaky start.

He walked the first batter he faced, then a fielding error from Dalton Bargo at third put two on for Northern Kentucky with no outs in the top of the first.

Krenzel recovered with back-to-back strikeouts, but Marcus Harrison singled to right and Tyler Shaneyfelt went for the go-ahead run from second. He thrown out by Reese Chapman, who darted the ball to Stone Lawless for the tag-out at the plate and Tennessee got out of the frame unscathed.

Dean Curley singled through the left side with one out in the bottom first, and Andrew Fischer followed it up with a walk to put two on for the Vols. Both moved into scoring position via double steal before Hunter Ensley drove them both in with a two-RBI double down the right field line to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

Tony Vitello went to Ryan Combs to pitch the second, but after two walks and a hit-by-pitch, the Norse loaded the bases with just one out. For the second time in as many innings, the Vols were in a jam.

Tennessee wasn't going to get out of it with at least minimal damage this time. Combs walked Shaneyfelt to score Sam Bond and Northern Kentucky was on the board, 2-1.

Vitello made another change after the walk, calling Brandon Arvidson out of the bullpen to try and hold the Norse to just the one run. But Arvidson walked the first batter he faced--the fifth walk allowed in the frame--and another run trotted across to even the score at 2-2.

Gabe Miranda followed it up with a single up the middle to plate two more runs and give Northern Kentucky a 4-2 lead.

Arvidson managed to recover and toss two-straight strikeouts to end the frame and strand a pair of runners.

In search of an answer in the bottom second, Lawless provided it right away, mashing a solo home run into left to lead off the frame and trim the Vols' deficit to 4-3.

Chris Newstrom walked in the following at-bat, but Gavin Kilen grounded into a double play and Curley flew out to right to end the inning with Tennessee still trailing.

Michael Sharman took over on the mound in the third, and outside of a two-out single, had the best outing of any Vols pitcher to that points, striking out two to keep it a one-run game.

Tennessee threatened to tie or take the lead in the bottom third when Ensley walked and Bargo singled up the middle in consecutive at-bats with one out, but the Norse pulled off another double play.

The sequence included a fly out to Josh Williams in right field, who made the assist to Bond to tag Ensley out at the plate to render the Vols scoreless in the frame.

Another throwing error charged to Bargo put a Logen Devenport on with one out and a passed ball and steal moved him over to third before a ground out and Sharman's third strikeout left Northern Kentucky empty-handed.

The Norse switched pitchers in the fifth, despite Griffin Howell pitching three scoreless innings. Kilen led off with a stand-up double off of the wall in center and Curley score him with an RBI double down the line in left to draw Tennessee even at 4-4.

After Fischer walked, Ensley took advantage of two base runners with a fly-out to deep center that scored Curley to put the Vols back in front at 5-4 with just one out. Northern Kentucky went back to the bullpen and reliever Gerald Hanson left two Tennessee runners in scoring position.

Sharman continued his masterful outing with two quick outs in the sixth. After he gave up a double off the wall, he stranded the runner that ended up stealing third with his sixth strikeout.

In need of some insurance, Lawless homered for the second time, this hugging the line in left and staying fair to give the Vols a 6-4 edge. Tennessee was unable to add more, though and Sharman gave up a lead-off single in the seventh.

Sharman gave up his first run when Jake Paulick grounded out at third to score Josh Williams and narrow the scoring gap for the Norse to 6-5.

It signaled the end of Sharman's night and the beginning of Austin Breedlove's, who took over with a runner on third and one out. The outing for Breedlove was intended to be brief, and he made the most of it with a strikeout to get two outs and hold the runner at third.

Dylan Loy followed him up with an out to end the inning and keep the Vols' lead intact heading into the bottom seventh.

Blake Grimmer, inserted into the lineup in place of Newstrom in the seventh, knocked an RBI single up the middle and scored Bargo to give Tennessee a two-run cushion at 7-5, but the inning ended in the same sequence after Lawless was tagged after sliding off of the bag at third.

The Norse weren't going away, though. Devenport hit a two-out double off the wall in center before Loy stranded him at third with a strikeout.

Nate Snead pitched the ninth and sent Northern Kentucky down in order to preserve the win.