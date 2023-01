Gabe Jeudy-Lally – a former defensive back at Vanderbilt and BYU – officially announced his commitment to Josh Heupel and the Vols on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defender shared the news on his Twitter page.

Tennessee has landed another solid commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

An Austin, Texas native, Jeudy-Lally was a three-star recruit coming out of the 2019 class. He committed to Vanderbilt and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Commodores – totaling 63 tackles and two interceptions.

Jeudy-Lally later transferred to BYU for the 2022 campaign and put up 46 tackles and 0.5 sacks as a sophomore for the Cougars. His best game of the year came in a loss to Arkansas on October 15 as he made seven tackles.

Now, Jeudy-Lally – who brings plenty of experience and talent to Rocky Top – is set to suit up in the Orange and White in 2023.