The game will be played on April 15 at Neyland Stadium, the school announced Wednesday.

The Orange and White Game, the annual scrimmage that officially caps spring practices for the Tennessee football program, now has a date set for 2023.

It will be just the second time in the last four years that Neyland Stadium will host the Orange and White Game. COVID cancelled spring practices in 2020, and Tennessee held a scrimmage that was closed to the public at its practice facility at Haslam Field in 2022 due to stadium renovations.

The 2023 spring game should draw plenty of interest as the Vols are coming off a 11-2 season that included wins over Alabama, LSU, Florida and Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

The game should provide fans with their first look at unquestioned starter Joe Milton and highly-touted five star Nico Iamaleava at quartetback, a wide receivers room that returns Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton, and a number of transfer portal additions that will participate in the spring.

Tennessee opens its 2023 season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on September 2.