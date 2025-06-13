Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly addresses tampering rumors

In the world of NIL, tampering across college athletics is as prevalent as it's likely ever been.

This includes softball.

In the case of Tennessee softball, it may have been the victim of tampering of one of its star players. As reported by Softball on SI, Texas Tech's third-party NIL collective, The Matador Club, had been in contact with top players throughout the season.

In the report, Lady Vols All-American third baseman Taylor Pannell was listed. She entered the transfer portal with a 'Do Not Contact' tag on Thursday and was publicly committed to the Red Raiders by the end of the night.

With Tennessee losing the best returning bat in its lineup, Lady Vols coach Karen Weekly took to social media to give her thoughts on tampering and the prevalence of NIL. She never directly mentioned Pannell or Texas Tech in the post.

"I think we can all agree on 2 things:," Weekly wrote. "1) women making money in sports is awesome and long overdue; 2) contacting players (directly or indirectly) before their season ends and signing them to NIL deals before they enter the portal is wrong. Money ins't the issue - tampering is!"