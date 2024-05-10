Tennessee softball home to SEC coach, pitcher of the year winners
The awards for another historic Tennessee softball season keep raining in.
The Lady Vols were all over the annual SEC honors including the conference coach and pitcher of the year.
Head coach Karen Weekly earned the coaching award. This is the second year in a row she was named this and the fourth time in her career. This year, she helped lead Tennessee to a 40-9 regular season record and consecutive SEC titles.
Karlyn Pickens was awarded SEC Pitcher of the Year after a standout sophomore campaign. She now joins Monica Abbott as the only Lady Vols to win the award.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The awards are voted for by the conference's 13 head coaches. The First Team and Second Team feature 21 players on each squad with a nine-player All-Defensive Team.
Here's who made the cut for Tennessee.
All-SEC First Team
McKenna Gibson (INF, Jr.) — .333 AVG, .398 OBP, 7 HR, 40 RBI, 16 R
Payton Gottshall (P, Gr.) — 1.25 ERA, 19-4, 2 SV, .174 BAVG
Taylor Pannell (INF, R-Fr.) — .305 AVG, .338 OBP, 7 HR, 30 RBI, 20 R
Karyln Pickens (P, So.) — 1.26 ERA, 19-6, 1 SV, .160 BAVG
Rylie West (OF, Sr.) — .355 AVG, .434 OBP, 11 HR, 30 RBI, 33 R
All-SEC Second Team
Kiki Milloy (OF, Gr.) — .355 AVG, .464 OBP, 12 HR, 29 RBI, 59 R
Sophia Nugent (C, Jr.) — .276 AVG, .368 OBP, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 21 R
Zaida Puni (INF, Sr.) — .277 AVG, .409 OBP, 12 HR, 37 RBI, 17 R
All-Defensive
No Tennessee players made the SEC All-Defensive team in 2024.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.
–––––