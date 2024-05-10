The awards for another historic Tennessee softball season keep raining in.

The Lady Vols were all over the annual SEC honors including the conference coach and pitcher of the year.

Head coach Karen Weekly earned the coaching award. This is the second year in a row she was named this and the fourth time in her career. This year, she helped lead Tennessee to a 40-9 regular season record and consecutive SEC titles.

Karlyn Pickens was awarded SEC Pitcher of the Year after a standout sophomore campaign. She now joins Monica Abbott as the only Lady Vols to win the award.

The awards are voted for by the conference's 13 head coaches. The First Team and Second Team feature 21 players on each squad with a nine-player All-Defensive Team.

Here's who made the cut for Tennessee.