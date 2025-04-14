Where Tennessee stands in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Tennessee baseball overcame four errors and multiple deficits to end the weekend with a top 10 SEC road series win at Ole Miss on Sunday.

The Vols, who were staring down their second-straight series loss, rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Rebels, 10-8 in Oxford and further bolster their resume.

The triumph moved Tennessee up one spot in the latest D1 Baseball Top 25 to No. 4 on Monday.

The Vols (31-5, 11-4 SEC) were the third highest ranked SEC team in the poll, trailing Texas, which jumped Arkansas for the No. 1 billing after its series win at Kentucky.

The Razorbacks fell to No. 2 following a series loss at Georgia.

The Bulldogs were one spot behind Tennessee at No. 5, followed by No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 LSU, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 15 Alabama, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 19 Vanderbilt.

Tennessee, which dropped its first conference series in more than a year last week against Texas A&M at home, is currently third in the league standings after bouncing back against the Rebels with wins Friday and Sunday.

The Vols have ranked matchups vs. Auburn and Vanderbilt at home and LSU and Arkansas on the road over the next month.

“No one wants to see mistakes made where it looks like guys aren’t fundamental or we’re not coached well or we’re not communicating,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “But you’re always going to be in a hostile environment in the SEC on the road, and sometimes emotions can take over. And then again, two, with college kids, they’re going to make mistakes. A lot of times it’s, ‘Who makes fewer mistakes in the game?’

“And then, with all due respect to them, maybe today wasn’t about mistakes. Maybe it was just about finding a way, and we were able to do it.”

Tennessee will host Bellarmine at part of a five-game home stand at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), followed by a three-game series vs. Kentucky (19-14, 6-9) beginning Friday.