Tennessee softball roundup: Lady Vols toss consecutive no-hitters

Tennessee softball has rounded out its pre-conference slate with an impressive streak of games at home. The No. 7 (DI Softball) Lady Vols went 6-0 during their stand in Knoxville to earn a 19-3 mark on the season. Here's what happened. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Feb. 26: Radford (W, 10-1)

Tennessee's game against Radford on Wednesday was the home opener this season. All other previous games were played either in Florida, Louisiana, Texas or California. It was also the only game of the week not a part of the Tennessee Invitational. The Lady Vols had no issue in the game, winning in five innings by run-rule. The scoring started in the second inning but it was a five-run fourth that finalized things. Erin Nuwer got the start in the circle where she earned the win. She went four innings while only allowing one hit and no runs. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sophia Nugent - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR

Feb. 28: Delaware State (W, 13-0)

The Lady Vols opened the Tennessee Invitational in emphatic fashion on Friday. Tennessee powered past Delaware State in just five innings. This was largely thanks to a seven-run fourth inning. The Lady Vols plated a run in all four innings of hitting, as well. Despite the large number of runs, there was no home runs hit. This time, it was Charli Orsini who got the ball to start. She earned a win while allowing two hits and no runs. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kinsey Fielder - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 3B

Feb. 28: Indiana State (W, 8-0)

It was another run-rule victory for Tennessee in its second game on Friday. However, it took the Lady Vols six innings this time around. Tennessee used a three-run sixth to get over the hump. Once again, nobody was able to leave the park for a home run, but there were six extra-base hits. Nuwer got the start in this game, as well. She allowed three hits and no runs while going the distance. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ella Dodge - 3 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B

March 1: UT Martin (W, 10-0)

Tennessee got a no-hitter in its game against UT Martin to kick off Saturday. This came in a run-rule in five innings of play. The Lady Vols used Karyln Pickens in the circle for the entire outing. She struck out 11 of the 16 batters she faced while walking one. This was the third no-hitter of her career with her other two being perfect games. It is the 60th in program history. At the plate, Tennessee got home runs from Taylor Pannell and McKenna Gibson to earn the mercy rule win. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Karyln Pickens - 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO, 82 NP

March 1: Delaware State (W, 11-0)

Tennessee got another no-hitter from its pitching on the same day. The Lady Vols won in five innings due to the run-rule with this outing going down as a perfect game. In the circle was Peyton Tanner. She went the distance while striking out six and not allowing any runners to reach base. This is the third time in program history it has gotten two no-hitters/perfect games on the same day, but first since 2006. Tennessee got another home run from Gibson and four extra-base hits to get its offensive push. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Peyton Tanner - 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 73 NP

March 2: Indiana State (W, 6-0)

For the first time this week, Tennessee didn't earn a run-rule win. However, it did enough in the circle to not allow a single run over the Tennessee Invitational. Pitching this time was Sage Mardjetko. She went the entire game while allowing two hits for no runs. At the plate, home runs were hit by Laura Mealer and Nugent. Gabby Leach had the best day, though, going 3-for-3 with two doubles. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sage Mardjetko - 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 K, 87 NP

