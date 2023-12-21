Tennessee vs. Tarleton State: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee enters its final game in 2023 with momentum.
The Vols jumped back into the top 10 after outlasting NC State in a game that saw the resurgence of guard Zakai Zeigler and provided them with a blueprint to win games when Dalton Knecht is a non-factor.
Tennessee may not run into as many challenges on Tuesday night vs. Tarleton State—the last second to last game on the Vols' non-conference slate.
The Texans, who are led by former Texas A&M and Kentucky head coach Billy Gillispie, have won eight games but enter their clash with Tennessee off of a 65-62 loss to Jacksonville State in their last outing.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: Tarleton State (8-3) vs. No. 8 Tennessee (8-3)
When: Thursday, Dec. 21 | 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network+ (Andy Brock, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst; Sarah Detwiler, reporter)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 81, Tarleton State 60
Series: First meeting
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
7.0
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.5
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
16.5
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
11.7
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.4
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Lue Williams
|
Guard
|
12.2
|
Devon Barnes
|
Guard
|
9.6
|
Kiandre Gaddy
|
Forward
|
12.6
|
Jakorie Smith
|
Forward
|
15.0
|
Emmanuel Innocenti
|
Forward
|
6.4
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 78.2, Tarleton State 72.5
FIELD GOAL SHOOTING PERCENTAGE:
Tarleton State 44.6%, Tennessee 43.9%
THREE-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 33.7%, Tarleton State 28.9%
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.4, Tarleton State 36.0
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 16.6, Tarleton State 12.1
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.6, Tarleton State 3.3
STEALS:
Tarleton State 10.5, Tennessee 7.6
Pregame Notes
-- James and Zeigler were key in Tennessee's win over NC State, totaling 23 and 20 points, respectively and hitting shots in critical moments to hold off the Wolfpack late. James finished 5-of-7 from 3-point range and Zeigler was 4-of-8, marking the first time in seven years that multiple Vols player connected on four or more shots from beyond the arch.
-- Zeigler was named the Hall of Fame Series Player of the Game, showing the first signs of his old self since returning from an ACL tear late last season. He finished with season highs in scoring, made field goal (7), assists (8), 3-pointers (4) and minutes (39).
-- On a night where Knecht was held to a season low in scoring and forward Jonas Aidoo was limited, Tennessee got critical minutes out of a number of players, including Jahmai Mashack who scored a season-high 11 points, grabbed five rebound and made four field goals.
-- Tennessee currently ranks No. 4 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings. The Vols finished in the top five in that category in each of the past three seasons. Tennessee is holding teams to 67.3 points per game through 11 games.
-- Tennessee has moved up in the last two Associated Press Top 25 polls. The Vols fell to No. 17 after dropping three games against ranked teams away from home but have since jumped to No. 8 amid a four-game win streak.
-- Tarleton State is paced in scoring by senior foward Jakorie Smith who is averaging 15.0 points per game. He has turned 28-point performances in two games but was held to just 6 points in the Texans loss to Jacksonville State on Tuesday.
