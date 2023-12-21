Tennessee enters its final game in 2023 with momentum.

The Vols jumped back into the top 10 after outlasting NC State in a game that saw the resurgence of guard Zakai Zeigler and provided them with a blueprint to win games when Dalton Knecht is a non-factor.

Tennessee may not run into as many challenges on Tuesday night vs. Tarleton State—the last second to last game on the Vols' non-conference slate.

The Texans, who are led by former Texas A&M and Kentucky head coach Billy Gillispie, have won eight games but enter their clash with Tennessee off of a 65-62 loss to Jacksonville State in their last outing.

Here is a closer look at the match up.