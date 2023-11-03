Tennessee's November slate is a critical one with two games against top 15 opponents that could determine the SEC eastern division race in the last month of the regular season. For now though, the No. 19 Vols' (6-2) focus is on a non-conference Homecoming clash with UConn (1-7) on Saturday. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Following a two-game road stretch, Tennessee is making a triumphant return to Neyland Stadium after beating Kentucky, 33-27 in Lexington last week. It was the Vols' first true road win of the season and a confidence builder for an offense that is seemingly hitting its stride at the right time. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: UConn (1-7) at No. 19 Tennessee (6-2) When: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Noon ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Derek Mason, analyst; Alex Chappell, reporter) Line: Tennessee, -36 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 97.7% Series: First meeting

PREGAME NOTES

-- Though Tennessee has five games left on it schedule, including two critical clashes with No. 14 Missouri and No. 1 Georgia in the coming weeks, the Vols will get a 13th game. Their win over Kentucky last week clinched the program's third-straight bowl game. It is the first time since 2014-16 that Tennessee has played in three consecutive bowl games. -- Tennessee's 33-27 win over Kentucky ended a two-game road skid in conference play. Running back Jaylen Wright rushed for 120 yards on 11 carries while running back Dylan Sampson accounted for 114 all-purpose yards, including 90 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Vols hang out to their lead late. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Previewing Vols-UConn with Graham Chamberlain of UConnReport.com -- Tennessee has been dominant at Neyland Stadium under head coach Josh Heupel and will look to continue an impressive home winning streak against UConn. The Vols are 16-3 on their home turf over the last two and a half seasons, including 13-straight wins. It is the third-longest home win streak in the FBS. -- Tennessee will host its 99th Homecoming game in program history and will honor former women's basketball coach Pat Summitt with "Summitt Blue" accents included with their standard home uniforms. The Vols are 75-20-3 in homecoming games all-time. -- UConn exceeded expectations in its first season under head coach Jim Mora in 2022. Mora led the Huskies to six wins and their first bowl appearance since 2015. Their current campaign has been less memorable. UConn's lone win came against Rice on Oct. 7.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 158-of-244 passing, 1,763 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.0 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB

Stats: 102 carries, 713 yards, 2 TDs, 7.0 AVG Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 66 carries, 376 yards, 7 TDs, 5.7 AVG Tyler Baron, DL Stats: 19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 5 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols to honor Pat Summitt, raise money for Alzheimer's with blue accents UCONN: Ta'Quan Roberson, QB Stats: 115-of-199 passing, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 30.8 QBR Victor Rosa, RB Stats: 78 carries, 405 yards, 2 TDs, 5.2 AVG Cameron Ross, WR Stats: 31 receptions, 338 yards, 1 TD, 10.9 AVG

Jackson Mitchell, LB Stats: 81 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

BY THE NUMBERS

12: The number of games that Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III has thrown for at least one touchdown pass. Milton passed for two vs. Alabama and one against Kentucky last week. It is the fourth longest streak in program history, tying former quarterback Casey Clausen. 6.9: The average number of yards that Jaylen Wright averages per carry. That number, along with Tennessee's 221.9 rush yards per game, leads the SEC. Wright has rushed for 115-plus yards in five of eight games this season. 11: The number of non-conference games that Tennessee has won under Josh Heupel, including 10 regular season wins. The Vols scored 30 or more points in all 11 games. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Offensive line paving way for Vols' run game success 105.1: The average number of yards the Tennessee defense is allowing opponents to rush for. That number ranks third in the SEC and 19th nationally. The Vols held Kentucky running back Ray Davis to a season-low 42 rush yards. 5: The number of games that UConn has played in this season decided by a touchdown or less. The Huskies are 1-4 in those games, including their 21-14 loss at Boston College last week.

STORYLINES