In near rapid succession, Tennessee had four players drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

It started with quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was selected 68th overall to the Detroit Lions, then wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman went back-to-back as the 73rd and 74th picks to the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

EDGE rusher Byron Young capped an active third round for the Vols, going 77th to the Los Angeles Rams.

The drafting of Hyatt and Tillman continued a long line of successes in former Tennessee wideouts getting drafted.

The Vols have had at least one receiver selected in each of the last four drafts—a number that leads the SEC is second in college football.

Jauan Jennings and Josh Palmer were drafted in 2020 and 2021 while Velus Jones Jr. was the first receiver drafted under Josh Heupel when he went 71st overall to the Chicago Bears in 2022.

All three players are still in the league, too. Jennings is entering his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers while Palmer is going for this third year with the Los Angeles Chargers.