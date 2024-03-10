Tennessee baseball has completed the sweep over Illinois but it wasn't without dramatics.

Vols first baseman Blake Burke got tossed in the 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

He clobbered a home run in the fifth inning but was ejected after crossing home. Both dugouts were warned prior to the ejection.

The Burke swing was one of three home runs hit by Tennessee (16-1). Hunter Ensley and Robin Villeneuve also sent balls over the fence.

It was Aaron Combs who got the ball to start the game on the mound against the Illini (5-9). He would only go three innings, though, after he allowed three runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Nate Snead spend the majority of the game pitching for the Vols, though. He earned the win after throwing the final six innings and allowing no runs on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Tennessee has now won 15-straight games and 14-straight at home to begin the 2024 season. It'll play one more mid-week matchup before beginning the SEC slate with a trip to play Alabama next weekend.