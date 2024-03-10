Tennessee wins feisty game three over Illinois, earns sweep
Tennessee baseball has completed the sweep over Illinois but it wasn't without dramatics.
Vols first baseman Blake Burke got tossed in the 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon.
He clobbered a home run in the fifth inning but was ejected after crossing home. Both dugouts were warned prior to the ejection.
The Burke swing was one of three home runs hit by Tennessee (16-1). Hunter Ensley and Robin Villeneuve also sent balls over the fence.
It was Aaron Combs who got the ball to start the game on the mound against the Illini (5-9). He would only go three innings, though, after he allowed three runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Nate Snead spend the majority of the game pitching for the Vols, though. He earned the win after throwing the final six innings and allowing no runs on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Tennessee has now won 15-straight games and 14-straight at home to begin the 2024 season. It'll play one more mid-week matchup before beginning the SEC slate with a trip to play Alabama next weekend.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - CF
5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6. Robin Villeneuve (R) - DH
7. Dean Curley (R) - SS
8. Reese Chapman (L) - RF
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
RHP Aaron Combs
Illinois
1. Asher Bradd (R) - LF
2. Cal Hejza (R) - SS
3. Camden Janik (R) - C
4. Coltin Quagliano (R) - 3B
5. Drake Westcott (L) - 1B
6. Vytas Valincius (R) - DH
7. Ryan Moerman (R) - RF
8. Connor Milton (R) - CF
9. Brody Harding (L) - 2B
RHP Jake Swartz
HOW IT HAPPENED
Illinois struck first with a solo shot in the top of the second. Combs was a strike away from getting out of the inning before Ryan Moerman snuck one just over the wall in center to take the lead.
The Illini added more in the third, as well. With runners on the corners and one down, Combs induced a shallow fly ball to right. Reese Chapman made the play but lightly tossed the ball to second. As he did this, the runner on third tagged up and scored.
Then, a two-out double to left-center pushed the runner at first across for an additional run. This gave Illinois a 3-0 lead in the middle of the third.
Illini starting pitcher Jake Swartz lost a bit of his command in the bottom of the frame, though. He walked the lead-off batter but Christian Moore grounded into a double-play immediately after.
Then, Swartz gave two straight batters a base on balls with two down. However, Kavares Tears grounded out to first to end the inning with no damage done.
In the top half of the fourth, Nate Snead entered the game on the mound. He pitched the remainder of the game without giving up a single run.
The Vols would get their first run of the game in the fifth. Ensley entered for Chapman as a pinch-hitter and smacked a ball into the left-field porches for a solo shot. Burke hit one of his own in the same inning but was ejected following the swing.
This brought the score within one heading into the sixth. Tennessee got the tying run in the inning after loading the bases. Dean Curley flew out to left to push across Tears but a double play from Ensley ended the frame.
Tears gave the Vols the lead in the seventh. He poked a two-out double down the left field line to score the go-ahead run. Then, Villeneuve sent a ball into the left field porches for a grand slam to blow the game open.
Heading into the eighth, Tennessee lead 8-3 after the five-run seventh inning.
This would be the final score as Snead wrapped up the game without allowing a run.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Villeneuve blows it open
2) Ensley pinch hits a bomb
3) Burke goes yard
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee will play its final match before SEC play. The Vols will host Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
The first SEC weekend will come in the form of a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. Heading into Sunday, the Tide are 14-1 and 11-0 at home.
