The Artful Dodger: Condredge Holloway’s top moments as Vols’ quarterback
He weaved through defenders, hurdled into end zones with sore shoulders and dazzled stadium and national television audiences.
On Saturday, Condredge Holloway will be honored at Tennessee’s home opener against Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium, 51 years to the day that he shattered the color barrier.
The former Vols’ quarterback was the first black player to start at the position for an SEC team on Sept. 9, 1972 against Georgia Tech, paving the way for a new era of college football in the South.
In three seasons, Holloway accounted for 27 touchdowns and 4,068 yards and finished as the all-time leader in total offense in program history. His elusiveness on the field earned him the nickname, the "Artful Dodger," providing a seemingly unending highlight reel.
Here is a look at Holloway’s top moments.
'Over, around and over the top!'
Neyland Stadium fell silent.
Holloway laid on the turf after taking a hit to the shoulder in Tennessee's season opener against No. 12 UCLA on Sept. 7, 1974. Less than a quarter into the game, Holloway was taken to the hospital.
A promising junior campaign looked over before it really started for Holloway. The ABC broadcast reported a separated shoulder, which offered a bleak outlook for the rest of the season for both Holloway and Tennessee.
Then the Neyland Stadium crowd of nearly 60,000 roared back to life.
Following a routine play in the third quarter, Holloway emerged from the tunnel, dressed in his uniform and darting for the Vols' sideline.
Holloway re-entered the game, engineered a late drive with Tennessee trailing by a touchdown with three minutes left and capped it off by tucking the ball and leaping over UCLA defenders into the end zone to preserve a 17-17 tie.
"Holloway dives! Give him six! Give him six large ones!," Vol Network play-by-play announcer John Ward exclaimed on the air waves. "Over, around and over the top, Condredge Holloway brings the Vols and the crowd back to life!"
Holloway pays of Battle's gamble
Bill Battle had a decision to make.
After Stanley Morgan pulled Tennessee within an extra point of Clemson in the final seconds, Battle called Holloway over to the sideline. He wanted to go for the win.
On the game-winning two-point conversion attempt, Holloway rolled to his right before the Clemson defense closed in. He reversed field, back as far as the 20-yard line and went left. He shook off a pair of would-be tacklers and lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone.
The ball landed into the arms of Larry Seivers and Tennessee won, 29-28.
It was one of the defining games of the Vols' 1974 season. Tennessee entered the match up with losses in three of its last four games. Beating Clemson began a four-game win streak that helped send the Vols to Liberty Bowl, a 7-3-2 record and a top 20 ranking in the final polls.
'There's no way to describe it'
Holloway seemingly had nowhere to go.
A year after making his Tennessee debut in a 34-3 win over Georgia Tech at Grant Field in Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets were trading blows with the Vols in the first half.
Holloway had already made one highlight play, somehow completing a game-tying touchdown pass as his feet were taken out from under him, but a second quarter run ended up being one of the most impressive plays in a career full of them.
Holloway dropped back to pass but found a tight crease. He was hit by one Georgia Tech defender but bounced off of it. Then another grabbed him from behind. Holloway dragged him for a couple of yards before breaking free.
Five players got their hands on Holloway but he scored anyway, shedding them for a 20-yard touchdown run that gave Tennessee the lead in a 20-14 win.
"You can't describe it. There's no way to describe it," Ward's word came across in genuine disbelief on the radio. "Just rack up six and give it to Holloway."
