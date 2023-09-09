He weaved through defenders, hurdled into end zones with sore shoulders and dazzled stadium and national television audiences. On Saturday, Condredge Holloway will be honored at Tennessee’s home opener against Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium, 51 years to the day that he shattered the color barrier. The former Vols’ quarterback was the first black player to start at the position for an SEC team on Sept. 9, 1972 against Georgia Tech, paving the way for a new era of college football in the South. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION. In three seasons, Holloway accounted for 27 touchdowns and 4,068 yards and finished as the all-time leader in total offense in program history. His elusiveness on the field earned him the nickname, the "Artful Dodger," providing a seemingly unending highlight reel.

Here is a look at Holloway’s top moments.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnNwaXJlZC48YnI+T3JpZ2luYWwuPGJyPkRpc3RpbmN0aXZlLjxi cj48YnI+8J2YiPCdmLPwnZi18J2Yp/CdmLbwnZitLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMVljcTEzRDBwayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFZY3ExM0Qw cGs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGVubmVzc2VlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVm9sX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODY2NzIyNTc5OTEzNTQxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

'Over, around and over the top!'

Neyland Stadium fell silent. Holloway laid on the turf after taking a hit to the shoulder in Tennessee's season opener against No. 12 UCLA on Sept. 7, 1974. Less than a quarter into the game, Holloway was taken to the hospital. A promising junior campaign looked over before it really started for Holloway. The ABC broadcast reported a separated shoulder, which offered a bleak outlook for the rest of the season for both Holloway and Tennessee. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel, Bru McCoy react to Tennessee's new smokey grey jerseys Then the Neyland Stadium crowd of nearly 60,000 roared back to life. Following a routine play in the third quarter, Holloway emerged from the tunnel, dressed in his uniform and darting for the Vols' sideline. Holloway re-entered the game, engineered a late drive with Tennessee trailing by a touchdown with three minutes left and capped it off by tucking the ball and leaping over UCLA defenders into the end zone to preserve a 17-17 tie. "Holloway dives! Give him six! Give him six large ones!," Vol Network play-by-play announcer John Ward exclaimed on the air waves. "Over, around and over the top, Condredge Holloway brings the Vols and the crowd back to life!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua2Z1bCBoZSBjaG9zZSB0byBiZSBhIFZvbCBhbmQgbm90IGFu IEV4cG8uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9idkRMSDM5R0xjIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnZETEgzOUdMYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBWb2wgTmV0 d29yayAoQFZvbE5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVm9sTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDMyNTgyNDE3ODY2Mzg5Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Holloway pays of Battle's gamble

Bill Battle had a decision to make. After Stanley Morgan pulled Tennessee within an extra point of Clemson in the final seconds, Battle called Holloway over to the sideline. He wanted to go for the win. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: Game information, notes, storylines On the game-winning two-point conversion attempt, Holloway rolled to his right before the Clemson defense closed in. He reversed field, back as far as the 20-yard line and went left. He shook off a pair of would-be tacklers and lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone. The ball landed into the arms of Larry Seivers and Tennessee won, 29-28. It was one of the defining games of the Vols' 1974 season. Tennessee entered the match up with losses in three of its last four games. Beating Clemson began a four-game win streak that helped send the Vols to Liberty Bowl, a 7-3-2 record and a top 20 ranking in the final polls.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmB8J2ZofCdmZbwnZmo8J2ZnfCdmZfwnZmW8J2ZmPCdmaAgfCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zvb2RDaXR5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBmb29kY2l0eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL20zZlV0N0NIOGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tM2ZVdDdDSDhpPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZvbCBOZXR3b3JrIChAVm9sTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Wb2xOZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAw NTE2OTEwODM4NzU5NzM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

'There's no way to describe it'