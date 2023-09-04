Josh Heupel, Bru McCoy react to Tennessee's new Smokey Grey jerseys
Tennessee football has revealed the 'Smokey Grey' jerseys it will wear as an alternate uniform against Austin Peay.
The updated Smokey Grey jerseys are a call back to the 'Holloway Era.' The orange around the shoulders is a new take on the uniforms worn when Condredge Holloway was the quarterback for the Vols.
They will be worn on Saturday due to it marking 51 years to the day that Holloway earned his first start with Tennessee — becoming the first black quarterback to start a game in the SEC.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
"Saturday's a unique opportunity celebrating the 51-year anniversary of Condredge Holloway," said Josh Heupel. "First black quarterback in this league. Special opportunity to honor a great legacy. Something that meant so much to who he is, his character, how he handled himself here and, of course, his playing career here, as well. The legacy that he left behind, all the guys that have statues in their honor outside our stadium, it's an awesome way to honor their legacy.
"Smokey Greys will be worn in the pattern similar to the uniform he wore while he was here. Smokeys are something that our players are pretty excited about. Hopefully our fanbase is, too."
Vols wide receiver Bru McCoy is excited to don the latest edition of the jerseys.
He noted the combination of the new era of uniforms and the tradition they reference.
"I really like them," said McCoy. "I think it's like a combination of the Smokey Greys with a throwback twist to it. Something new, something different. I'm glad we get to bring them out to honor Condredge Holloway and everything."
What makes it even more special for McCoy is the man who the uniforms honor. While Holloway broke barriers and became the first black quarterback to start a game in the SEC, he paved the way for the following generations of players.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: X's and O's: Analyzing Tennessee's three best plays vs. Virginia
"I think it means a lot, especially as a black student-athlete," said McCoy. "You get to look back to the first black quarterback to play at Tennessee. It's nice to be here in 2023 and we're commending something that happened such a long time ago. It means a lot. It's a special thing especially for the first home game in Neyland to get to represent that. I'm excited."
The Vols' announced a four-year plan beginning last season that will feature a new Smokey Grey concept each year. This began in 2022 as Tennessee returned to the 'OG' Smokey Grey uniform and helmets that Nike produced.
The last time Tennessee wore grey jerseys was against LSU in 2022. The Vols ran out to a huge win on the road in the match.
In Nike's Smokey Grey jerseys, Tennessee now owns a 4-1 record. Wins also include Georgia in 2015, Florida in 2016 and Nebraska in the 2016 Music City Bowl. The lone loss came in a blowout defeat to the Bulldogs at home in 2017. This was the last time the set was worn until last year.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––