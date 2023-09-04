Tennessee football has revealed the 'Smokey Grey' jerseys it will wear as an alternate uniform against Austin Peay.

The updated Smokey Grey jerseys are a call back to the 'Holloway Era.' The orange around the shoulders is a new take on the uniforms worn when Condredge Holloway was the quarterback for the Vols.

They will be worn on Saturday due to it marking 51 years to the day that Holloway earned his first start with Tennessee — becoming the first black quarterback to start a game in the SEC.

"Saturday's a unique opportunity celebrating the 51-year anniversary of Condredge Holloway," said Josh Heupel. "First black quarterback in this league. Special opportunity to honor a great legacy. Something that meant so much to who he is, his character, how he handled himself here and, of course, his playing career here, as well. The legacy that he left behind, all the guys that have statues in their honor outside our stadium, it's an awesome way to honor their legacy.

"Smokey Greys will be worn in the pattern similar to the uniform he wore while he was here. Smokeys are something that our players are pretty excited about. Hopefully our fanbase is, too."