Coming off a convincing 49-13 rout of Virginia in Week 1, Tennessee hosts Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. For the No. 9 Vols (1-0), it will be their final tune up before SEC play begins next week at Florida and an opportunity to give valuable reps to the second and third teams on their roster.

Austin Peay (0-1) lost to Southern Illinois, 49-23, in its opener last week. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Austin Peay (0-1) at No. 9 Tennessee (1-0) When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 5 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+ (Justin Kutcher, play-by-play; Dave Steckel, analyst) ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 99.0% Series History: Second meeting, Tennessee leads 1-0

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee racked up 499 yards of total offense in its season opener vs. Virginia last Saturday while holding the Cavaliers to just 201 yards, including 95 yards rushing. -- Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson rushed for four touchdowns in the win, the most by a Vols' running back since John Kelly Jr. vs. Georgia Tech in 2017. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Everything you need to know about Austin Peay -- Tennessee opens at Neyland Stadium for the first time this season. The Vols went unbeaten on their home turf in 2022 and hold an impressive 12-3 record under head coach Josh Heupel over two seasons. -- Tennessee is meeting Austin Peay for just the second time in program history. The Vols last played the Governors on Aug. 31, 2013, winning 45-0. -- Tennessee will honor former quarterback Condredge Holloway, who became the first black player to start at the position for an SEC team against Georgia Tech on Sept. 9, 1972. The Vols will wear smokey grey uniforms with a shoulder pattern similar to the uniform Holloway wore.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 21-of-30 passing, 201 yards, 2 touchdowns Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 12 carries, 115 yards, 9.6 yards per carry Tyler Baron, DL Stats: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss MORE FROM VOLREPORT: With Pili out, Austin Peay offers opportunity for Vols' young linebackers AUSTIN PEAY: Mike DiLiello, QB Stats: 20-of-34 passing, 214 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions Kam Thomas, WR Stats: 5 receptions, 72 yards, 1 touchdown Tyler Long, LB Stats: 16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

BY THE NUMBERS

267: The number of yards Tennessee's backfield accounted for against Virginia. The Vols' three-man running backs group of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson combined for much of that while quarterback Joe Milton III rushed for 33 yards and two scores. 4: The number of sacks the Tennessee defense combined for vs. Virginia. A package that included Tyler Baron lining up on the inside at times led to a consistent pass rush with Baron recording two sacks and James Pearce Jr. grabbing two more. 11: The number of games that the Tennessee defense under coordinator Tim Banks has limited an opponent to less than 100 yards rushing, including their last outing against Virginia. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Tennessee wraps up preparation ahead of home opener 39: The number of rushing yards Austin Peay was held to against Southern Illinois last week. Running back C.J. Evans Jr. led the group with 30 of those yards on eight carries. 16: The number of tackles transfer linebacker Tyler Long recorded in his Austin Peay debut. He also recovered a fumble.

STORYLINES