The Day After
Tennessee moved to 2-1 on the year sending the Vols into SEC play on a two-game winning streak. We review the their 24-0 win over UTEP with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Ty Chandler: After missing Week 2 because of a concussion, Chandler had 12 carries for 158 yards, including the 81-yard touchdown — which was the 7th longest in school history. Chandler averaged 13.2 yards a carry on Saturday. The sophomore showed a quick burst and was the best playmaker for the offense.
Alexis Johnson: The junior college transfer is playing his best football right now. He had five tackles and a quarterback hurry. Through three games, Johnson has 13 tackles. In his first two seasons with the Vols Johnson had 14 career tackles. If Tennessee is going win next week and in the SEC, Johnson must continue to improve and be productive.
Jarrett Gaurantano: Tennessee hasn't exactly turned Gaurantano loose, but the New Jersey native continues to play/manage the game well. Gaurantano was 12 of 16 for 168 yards and a touchdown. On the year, Gaurantano is completing 72 percent of his throws for 494 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.
The kickers: It was unknown going into the season how well Tennessee would be in the kicking game. The return game hasn't been much, but the kickers have been good all year. Saturday was no exception. Brent Cimaglia was good from 38 yards. Joe Doyle had six punts and pinned UTEP inside the 20-yard line four times. Paxton Brooks had four touchbacks in five kickoffs.
NOT
Unforced errors: Jeremy Banks fumbled at the one. Tennessee’s first redzone trip resulted in two penalties and a field goal, as a touchdown was called back. Marquez Callaway fumbled a punt. Banks had another fumble he recovered. Overall, the Vols were penalized eigjr times for 65 yards, including two delay of game penalties. Tennessee just didn't play very clean.
Third down offense: Tennessee struggled moving the chains, as they converted just 4 of 12 third down tries. Of the 13 attempts, seven of them were 3rd and long (6 yards or more).
DEFINING MOMENTS
Ty Chandler's run: The sophomore took the toss sweep and got a good block from fullback Austin Pope and he showed his speed as he raced 81 yards for a score. The longest touchdown run since 2006 and the seventh longest run in school history.
Banks fumble at goal line: Leading 3-0 Tennessee, looked to take full control early in the second quarter. A 53-yard completion to Josh Palmer set the Vols up in the redzone. Two plays later, Jeremy Banks fumbled trying to reach the ball to the goal line.
Chandler TD called back on penalty: On Tennessee's second possession, the Vols went 60 yards on 15 plays and took 7:41 off the clock. But the drive ended in disappointment, as Ty Chandler's 9-yard touchdown run was called back on a chop block and the Vols had to settle for a field goal.
A UTEP punt: Mitchell Crawford was the busiest guy on the UTEP roster. The Miner's punter had 12 punts averaging 39 yards a punt. It's a stat line that tells you how well the Vol defense played. Tennessee forced seven 3-and-outs in 13 possessions.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
84: Number of yards UTEP gained in their final 11 possessions after gaining 50 yards on their first two drives.
2/8: Number of turnovers lost and penalties the Vols had on Saturday.
7: Number of tackles for loss by Pruitt's defense. Tennessee now has 20 for the year including 5 sacks. They only has 61 TFL's all of last season.
1-9: Vols record in SEC openers the last 10 years. Obviously, Saturday is big opportunity for Pruitt and his program.
GAMEBALL
Jeremy Pruitt's defense: There's no doubt that UTEP's offense is not very good. But when you shut a team out, hold them to seven first downs, force seven 3-and-out's, and limit them to 49 yards in the second half the defense earns a gameball.
Pruitt's defense still has some issues. They still need more out of the defensive front and need more production from the outside linebacker spot, but it appears they are playing/reacting faster and grasping the defensive scheme better. In other words they are improving.
BIGGEST CONCERN/QUESTION MOVING FORWARD
It's game on. It's the SEC and Florida is coming to down. The Gators have their issues, but Saturday will be the most physical game to date for the Vols.
Can Tennessee physically win in the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively?
At times, Tennessee's offensive front blocks things up perfectly. At other times, it looks like there are many mental errors. Can they find some consistency in the line of scrimmage on the offensive side?
Defensively, can the defensive front pressure Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks and can Pruitt's defense control the run?
As Tennessee enters conference play the pre-season question remains the biggest, can the Vols win in the line of scrimmage?