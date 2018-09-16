Tennessee moved to 2-1 on the year sending the Vols into SEC play on a two-game winning streak. We review the their 24-0 win over UTEP with The Day After .

HOT



Ty Chandler: After missing Week 2 because of a concussion, Chandler had 12 carries for 158 yards, including the 81-yard touchdown — which was the 7th longest in school history. Chandler averaged 13.2 yards a carry on Saturday. The sophomore showed a quick burst and was the best playmaker for the offense.

Alexis Johnson: The junior college transfer is playing his best football right now. He had five tackles and a quarterback hurry. Through three games, Johnson has 13 tackles. In his first two seasons with the Vols Johnson had 14 career tackles. If Tennessee is going win next week and in the SEC, Johnson must continue to improve and be productive.

Jarrett Gaurantano: Tennessee hasn't exactly turned Gaurantano loose, but the New Jersey native continues to play/manage the game well. Gaurantano was 12 of 16 for 168 yards and a touchdown. On the year, Gaurantano is completing 72 percent of his throws for 494 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The kickers: It was unknown going into the season how well Tennessee would be in the kicking game. The return game hasn't been much, but the kickers have been good all year. Saturday was no exception. Brent Cimaglia was good from 38 yards. Joe Doyle had six punts and pinned UTEP inside the 20-yard line four times. Paxton Brooks had four touchbacks in five kickoffs.

NOT

Unforced errors: Jeremy Banks fumbled at the one. Tennessee’s first redzone trip resulted in two penalties and a field goal, as a touchdown was called back. Marquez Callaway fumbled a punt. Banks had another fumble he recovered. Overall, the Vols were penalized eigjr times for 65 yards, including two delay of game penalties. Tennessee just didn't play very clean.

Third down offense: Tennessee struggled moving the chains, as they converted just 4 of 12 third down tries. Of the 13 attempts, seven of them were 3rd and long (6 yards or more).