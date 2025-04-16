Tennessee basketball slips in latest ESPN way-too-early rankings

As teams are starting to get an idea of who is departing and who is joining each program through losses of eligibility, exits to the draft and the transfer portal, it's letting pundits also get a better look at teams' rosters for next season.
This includes Tennessee who is off to a strong start in player retention and additions.
Here's where ESPN ranks the Vols in their latest edition of the 'way-too-early' rankings.
Where Tennessee now sits in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' rankings
After coming in at No. 21 in the first edition of the rankings instantly following the national championship game, Tennessee has slipped down to No. 23.
The two-spot tumble was explained by ESPN's Jeff Borzello with the following paragraph:
"Tennessee has been busy in the transfer portal since it opened, although Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Maryland) and Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) are the only additions so far. Rick Barnes knows he needs more help, with starters Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. as well as reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar all gone. Gillespie was one of the elite point guards in the portal, but the Vols need at least one more standout wing to play alongside him in the backcourt."
Borzello also gave his projection for what the Vols' starting five will look like next season:
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)
- Bishop Boswell (0.3 PPG)
- Amari Evans (Freshman)
- Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG at Vanderbilt)
- Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)
Who is leaving Tennessee basketball
So far, nobody on the 2024-25 Tennessee basketball roster has indicated a plan to enter the transfer portal. This includes walk-ons as well as returning scholarship pieces.
However, the Vols are taking a significant hit due to player exhausting their eligibility. Four starters will be gone including two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler, Jerry West Award winner Chaz Lanier, SEC All-Defensive member Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr.
Off the bench, Tennessee will look to replace six-man Jordan Gainey and depth piece Darlinstone Dubar. Walk-on Grant Hurst also went through senior day ceremonies although he does have eligibility remaining.
Who is on Tennessee basketball's 2025-26 roster
Tennessee returns one starter from the Elite Eight run it went on a year ago. Center Felix Okpara will enter his senior year after spending his first season with the Vols.
Off the bench, Cade Phillips returns after playing a role as a reserve forward. J.P. Estrella also returns as a forward despite missing the majority of his sophomore year due to injury. He is expected to receive a medical redshirt for the missed time.
At guard, Bishop Boswell is set to return after seeing sparing minutes as a true freshman.
Tennessee has also now officially signed a trio of freshmen. Amari Evans joins the Vols as the highest-rated commit with four-star status. He is one of the best wing defenders in the class. DeWayne Brown II out of Hoover, Alabama also joins the team as a three-star forward. Unranked point guard Troy Henderson signed on Wednesday to make his addition official, as well.
Out of the transfer portal, Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey have signed with Tennessee. Fellow Maryland guard transfer Rodney Rice is also coming off a visit to Knoxville as the Vols hone in on the target. Division II transfer out of Lincoln Memorial in East Tennessee is in Knoxville to see Tennessee on Wednesday following a visit to Auburn.
