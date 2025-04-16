Tennessee basketball slips in latest ESPN way-too-early rankings

Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

As teams are starting to get an idea of who is departing and who is joining each program through losses of eligibility, exits to the draft and the transfer portal, it's letting pundits also get a better look at teams' rosters for next season. This includes Tennessee who is off to a strong start in player retention and additions. Here's where ESPN ranks the Vols in their latest edition of the 'way-too-early' rankings. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Where Tennessee now sits in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' rankings

After coming in at No. 21 in the first edition of the rankings instantly following the national championship game, Tennessee has slipped down to No. 23. The two-spot tumble was explained by ESPN's Jeff Borzello with the following paragraph: "Tennessee has been busy in the transfer portal since it opened, although Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Maryland) and Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) are the only additions so far. Rick Barnes knows he needs more help, with starters Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. as well as reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar all gone. Gillespie was one of the elite point guards in the portal, but the Vols need at least one more standout wing to play alongside him in the backcourt." Borzello also gave his projection for what the Vols' starting five will look like next season: - Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland) - Bishop Boswell (0.3 PPG) - Amari Evans (Freshman) - Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG at Vanderbilt) - Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Who is leaving Tennessee basketball

So far, nobody on the 2024-25 Tennessee basketball roster has indicated a plan to enter the transfer portal. This includes walk-ons as well as returning scholarship pieces. However, the Vols are taking a significant hit due to player exhausting their eligibility. Four starters will be gone including two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler, Jerry West Award winner Chaz Lanier, SEC All-Defensive member Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. Off the bench, Tennessee will look to replace six-man Jordan Gainey and depth piece Darlinstone Dubar. Walk-on Grant Hurst also went through senior day ceremonies although he does have eligibility remaining.

Who is on Tennessee basketball's 2025-26 roster