In Episode 11 of The VolReport Show, Ryan Sylvia talks with Stephen Whitaker of BirdsUp.com to preview Saturday's matchup.

How has UTSA's season gone? Who will play quarterback for the Roadrunners? Can their defense keep up with Tennessee?

Ryan and Stephen discuss that – and much more – in this episode.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION