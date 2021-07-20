Three takeaways from Josh Heupel's time at SEC Media Days

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel ventured down to Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday morning to make his SEC Media Days debut. Heupel made the media rounds with local media before making his way to the main podium to meet with various members from around the SEC footprint. Here's what we learned about the Vols at the unofficial kickoff to football season.

Innovative and Fun The intrigue of Heupel's offense was one of the main talking points while he made the rounds. For the 43-year-old, it's more than just the accelerated tempo and wider than usual receiver splits. It's about being innovative and fun. "I believe in the player experience, having played the game at the highest level and being able to hoist the trophy as a player, chasing that championship is something that you'll never forget," Heupel said at the main podium. "It's a journey that you'll never forget. But those relationships are really important as well, and we want to live those things out every single day." It's why Heupel and his staff have spent so much time this offseason building up the player experience. There have dodgeball games, kick ball and even a crawfish boil. All for the sole purpose of spending time with the players in an effort to develop a culture. "That pays forward once we get on the football field," Heupel said. "I believe that connection matters when you face adversity, that you know the person standing next to you, to the left or the right, and you can depend upon those people." Heupel also addressed a common misconception about his offense — that the running game is forgotten about. "That's the misnomer about what we do offensively," Heupel said. "We're very balanced in our approach. You look at our numbers, run and pass, we're extremely balanced. "When we were at Missouri, we set a Power Five record for the fewest amount of zero negative yard plays and then reset the record the following year. When we took over at Missouri, they were 125th in the country in total offense. We ended up leading the league for two straight years in total offense.

Who starts at quarterback? Heupel didn't come close to naming a quarterback, but he sure has heck was asked about the status of the most important position in all of sports. Tennessee's quarterback room doesn't lack bodies. Despite Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State) and J.T. Shrout (Colorado) transferring out, redshirt-sophomore Brian Maurer and true sophomore Harrison Bailey return. Plus, the Vols added Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and Michigan transfer Joe Milton. "This is a quarterback-friendly offense that's going to allow us to play and apply pressure to defenses every single Saturday that we step on the football field," Heupel said. "Competition is the greatest friend that any coach has. You have to have it in that room. It's going to drive the players inside of it when you're not around it." Milton has been the talk of the room entering fall camp, however. The redshirt-junior didn't go through spring practice, but has drawn strong reviews behind the scenes this offseason. "Joe's got a unique skill set, a strong arm, accurate passer," Heupel said. "I think he's a very bright young man that's picked up on what we've done so far really well. He's talented. He can spread the football field from sideline to sideline and vertically and has a unique skill set with his size and mobility to use his feet as a weapon as well." "Joe is a great guy," wide receiver Velus Jones added. "As soon as he came in, he fit in with the guys well, has a great personality, a great sense of humor. He's just a hard-working guy that wants to be great. "I have confidence in any one of my quarterbacks that they can go out there and win a game and perform the way they need to perform. They all have great things and different traits about them, but, yeah, I'm really confident in all my quarterbacks."

So. Much. Attrition. It's been well-documented how many players transferred out of the program after Jeremy Pruitt was fired. It seemed never-ending. But Heupel and his coaching staff quietly restocked the roster. It may not be where it needs to be, and it may not draw as many headlines as a player leaving, but several talented prospects transferred into the program. "By the time I got there in late January, there were a large number of kids in the transfer portal," Heupel said. "At the same time, we've been able to add really quality individuals inside our program. We love the player, but we love the person too and what they're bringing as far as the culture piece inside of our program. "Some of those kids, we've had relationships with, whether it was a coach being at a previous school and knowing them every day, or through myself or other staff members who had recruited them coming out of high school. "So I feel really good about what we've added. A majority of those guys we really feel like are going to play meaningful snaps right from the get-go when we kick off in September. A handful, or a couple of those guys, I should say, are guys that will have to earn it, like they all will, but guys that are going to develop in our program. "I think for us long term, the benefits of the eight pieces that we've added here after spring ball is a majority of those guys have multiple years and will be able to help our roster as we move forward as well."