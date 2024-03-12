Fresh off an SEC championship, the Tennessee men's basketball team is winning the awards season, too.

A day after league coaches named guard Dalton Knecht SEC Player of the Year and tabbed teammates Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo to First and Second Team selections, the trio earned more recognition from the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Knecht was again the unanimous choice for the AP SEC Player of the Year and landed on the AP First Team All-SEC as well the AP SEC Newcomer of the Year.

In his lone season at Tennessee, the former Northern Colorado transfer was impactful. Knecht averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and shot better than 47% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.

Knecht was even more productive in conference play, averaging a SEC-best 25.5 points, which is the second-best mark of any player in the league over the last 22 seasons. He averaged 24.8 points in true road games.

Aidoo, the Vols' junior forward who is coming off of his best regular season since arriving at Tennessee three years ago, joined Knecht as an AP First Team All-SEC selection.

Aidoo recorded eight double-doubles during the regular season and had three 20-point, 10-rebound outings during the Vols' run to the SEC title. He enters the postseason averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Aidoo is shooting 53.3% from the field.

Against conference teams, Aidoo's average was more than a point highter at 13.3 points per game and his 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks all rank in the top four in the SEC.

Zeigler, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week, landed on the AP Second Team All-SEC. He averages 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. His 6.0 assists topped the league.

Coming off of a season-ending ACL tear a little more than a year ago, Zeigler returned to form by the time Tennessee reached its SEC slate in early January, shooting 40.4% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Zeigler's 2.80 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks fourth in the SEC.

Tennessee will look to potentially add another championship to its resume at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville this week.

The Vols enter the tournament as the 1-seed and will have an automatic berth in the quarterfinals following a double-bye.

Tennessee will face the winner of 8-seed LSU and 9-seed Mississippi State at Bridgestone Arena on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN).