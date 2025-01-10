Bracketology: Where the Vols, Lady Vols stand games into SEC play

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes talked to Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tennessee won 76-52 against Arkansas. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With both the Vols and Lady Vols multiple games into SEC play, the picture is becoming increasingly clearer on where Tennessee's basketball programs will be seeded in March Madness. Here is where ESPN projects them to end up as of Jan. 10, 2025. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 1-seed (Midwest)

Despite being the No. 1 team in the polls, Joe Lunardi kept Tennessee behind Auburn in the overall seeding for his projections. After the Vols' loss to Florida, he did keep them on the 1-seed line. Tennessee comes in as the top-seed in the Midwest Region. The first pair of games would be played in Lexington, Kentucky. Round one is slotted to be Youngstown State who is projected as a 16-seed. Then, it'd be the winner between 8-seed Arizona and 9-seed Maryland. If the Vols can make their way to a third-straight Sweet 16, they'd head to Indianapolis, Indiana. This would be the first time they've played there since losing to Michigan in the Round of 32 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Likely opponents for that round would be 4-seed Michigan State or 5-seed Memphis. Other top seeds in the region are 2-seed Marquette, 3-seed Kansas, 6-seed UCLA and 7-seed Oklahoma. Tennessee is one of 13 SEC teams projected to make the 68-team field. This is the most of any conference.

Lady Vols: 4-seed (Region 1 Spokane)