Bracketology: Where the Vols, Lady Vols stand games into SEC play

With both the Vols and Lady Vols multiple games into SEC play, the picture is becoming increasingly clearer on where Tennessee's basketball programs will be seeded in March Madness.
Here is where ESPN projects them to end up as of Jan. 10, 2025.
Vols: 1-seed (Midwest)
Despite being the No. 1 team in the polls, Joe Lunardi kept Tennessee behind Auburn in the overall seeding for his projections. After the Vols' loss to Florida, he did keep them on the 1-seed line.
Tennessee comes in as the top-seed in the Midwest Region. The first pair of games would be played in Lexington, Kentucky. Round one is slotted to be Youngstown State who is projected as a 16-seed. Then, it'd be the winner between 8-seed Arizona and 9-seed Maryland.
If the Vols can make their way to a third-straight Sweet 16, they'd head to Indianapolis, Indiana. This would be the first time they've played there since losing to Michigan in the Round of 32 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Likely opponents for that round would be 4-seed Michigan State or 5-seed Memphis. Other top seeds in the region are 2-seed Marquette, 3-seed Kansas, 6-seed UCLA and 7-seed Oklahoma.
Tennessee is one of 13 SEC teams projected to make the 68-team field. This is the most of any conference.
Lady Vols: 4-seed (Region 1 Spokane)
Despite back-to-back narrow losses to top-10 opponents at home, the Lady Vols aren't slipping much in Charlie Creme's projected bracket. Tennessee comes in as a 4-seed still which means it would host the first two rounds of the tournament.
The Lady Vols are projected to be in Region 1 Spokane where they would host 13-seed Montana State in the first round. A Round of 32 berth would be between the winner of 5-seed Georgia Tech and 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast.
If Tennessee can climb back to the Sweet 16, the Lady Vols would head to Spokane, Washington to likely play 1-seed UCLA. Other top seeds in the region are 2-seed LSU and 3-seed Kansas State.
The SEC is projected to get 10 teams in the field which sits behind the Big Ten and ACC for third most in the country.
