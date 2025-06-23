Updating Tennessee baseball's 2026 roster after flurry of transfer losses

Three-star in-state athlete Javonte Smith is pushing his commitment back from today to July 8.
Tennessee basketball clearly isn't afraid to look past height on the recruiting trail.
VolReport gives the latest updates from top targets on recruiting trail at Rivals Five-Star Event.
It's tough to grade what Tennessee football is getting in quarterback Joey Aguilar.
As Tennessee baseball adheres to new roster restrictions, it is attempting to finalize their roster for the 2026 season.
Three-star in-state athlete Javonte Smith is pushing his commitment back from today to July 8.
Tennessee basketball clearly isn't afraid to look past height on the recruiting trail.
VolReport gives the latest updates from top targets on recruiting trail at Rivals Five-Star Event.